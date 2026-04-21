Luke Hubbard’s Final 2-Round NFL Mock Draft: Giants Make a Move For a Playmaker as Cowboys Jump Chiefs For David Bailey

The 2026 NFL Draft is just a couple of day away now, and excitement is at an all time high. Draft rumors are swirling and while everyone may pretend they know what’s going to happen on Thursday, nobody really does. But even though nobody knows, we all still try to predict it anyways.

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Throughout the offseason, I’ve been posting mock draft after mock draft, and somehow it’s already time for my final one of the year. I tried to have a little fun with it, making a few trades in the first round, but I kept it as realistic as possible.

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Here’s my final 2026 NFL mock draft.

Round 1

1. Las Vegas Raiders: QB Fernando Mendoza

Imago January 19, 2026: Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza 15 during NCAA, College League, USA football game action between the Miami Hurricanes and the Indiana Hoosiers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. /CSM. Miami Gardens United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20260119_zma_c04_372 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

There hasn’t been, and will not be, any change here. The Las Vegas Raiders have narrowed in on their guy, and it’s Fernando Mendoza. He is exactly the type of quarterback Klint Kubiak needs in year one with the Raiders.

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2. New York Jets: LB Arvell Reese

There’s been a lot of smoke about David Bailey going to the New York Jets at No. 2, and while it’s a possibility, I think it’s going to be Arvell Reese. The Jets don’t just need a pass rusher and then they’ll be good, they need a bit of everything, and Reese can provide them with a bit of everything. He’s a great off-ball linebacker, but he can also come off the edge. Aaron Glenn could use him in a multitude of different ways.

3. TRADE: New York Giants: RB Jeremiyah Love

This is where we start to have some fun. The New York Giants traded Dexter Lawrence for the No. 10 pick, freeing them up to do whatever they want at No. 5. Well, with Arizona desperate to move back and the Tennessee Titans likely to select Jeremiyah Love should he be there at No. 4, I have the Giants moving up a couple of spots and taking the best player in this draft class. And since the Cardinals are so desperate to move back, it shouldn’t cost much.

I know Giants fans love Cam Skattebo, but all he proved last season is that his running style isn’t conductive to long-term health. Plus, that was an entirely different coaching staff that picked him. And can you imagine a two-headed monster of Love and Skattebo? It would be a lot of fun.

4. Tennessee Titans: LB Sonny Styles

Imago September 13, 2025, Columbus, Ohio, U.S: Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Sonny Styles 0 reacts after a defensive stop during the game between the Ohio Bobcats and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio. Columbus U.S – ZUMAs304 20250913_zaf_s304_038 Copyright: xScottxStuartx

Robert Saleh loves having a great defensive line, but this is another case of, do you draft someone whose sole job is to rush the passer? Or do you take a guy that can do a lot of different things for you when your defense needs help pretty much everywhere? If it were up to me, I’d pick the guy who can do multiple different things, and that’s Sonny Styles. His ceiling is Fred Warner, and Saleh got a little taste of that in San Francisco, so don’t be surprised if he’s the pick over both of the top pass rushers.

5. Arizona Cardinals: OT Francis Mauigoa

The Cardinals were able to move back and pick up a mid-round pick, and now they feel much more comfortable taking the top tackle in this draft class, Francis Mauigoa, at No. 5. Mike LaFleur knows he needs to solve Arizona’s offensive line problems if he wants to run his system in the desert, so if that means spending a top-five pick on a tackle, you have to do it.

6. TRADE: Dallas Cowboys: ED David Bailey

The only way I’m okay with the Dallas Cowboys trading up is if they can hold on to pick No. 20. If they move up to No. 3 for David Bailey, I don’t think they can do that, but to move up to No. 6, I think they could. It would probably cost them No. 12, No. 92 and a future pick, but it would certainly be possible.

The Cowboys traded for Rashan Gary earlier this offseason, but they need a young guy to come in and help them get after the passer. David Bailey can do that. He’s the best pass rusher in this class and was the most productive pass rusher in the nation last year. He and Gary would be a great 1-2 combo, but they can’t overspend to get him.

7. Washington Commanders: WR Carnell Tate

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football 2025: Big Ten Championship Indiana Vs Ohio State DEC 06 December 06, 2025: Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate 17 during NCAA football game action between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. John Mersits/CSM Credit Image: John Mersits/Cal Media Indianapolis Indiana United States of America EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20251206_zma_c04_733.jpg JohnxMersitsx csmphotothree453410

The Washington Commanders could go a ton of different ways here. I think they’d love to land Sonny Styles, but with him off the board, it came down to Caleb Downs and Carnell Tate. It would be really hard to turn Downs down, but they really need a receiver to help Jayden Daniels out, and Tate is No. 1 on their board (even though he isn’t on mine). It feels like it’ll be Styles, Downs or Tate here.

8. New Orleans Saints: S Caleb Downs

New Orleans Saints beat writer Nick Underhill wrote an incredibly detailed report comparing how Brandon Staley used Derwin James with the Chargers compared to how Caleb Downs was used at Ohio State. They were used in incredibly similar ways, which makes me believe Downs will be one of the Saints’ top targets come Thursday night.

The Saints need wide receiver and cornerback help, but there will be some good players available at those positions in rounds two and three. There won’t be any safeties within the same realm of Downs available in the later rounds. They could completely transform their defense, which already ranked in the top-10 last year, with this pick.

9. Kansas City Chiefs: OT Spencer Fano

Everyone is predicting edge rusher or cornerback for the Kansas City Chiefs at No. 9. Those are two very real possibilities, but they also have a big need at offensive tackle, and Andy Reid is an offensive guy who saw how much they struggled to block last year. Unless someone like David Bailey, Sonny Styles or Caleb Downs slides this far, don’t be shocked if they go with a tackle like Spencer Fano at No. 9.

10. New York Giants: CB Mansoor Delane

Imago August 30, 2025: LSU Tigers cornerback Mansoor Delane 4 celebrates an interception against the Clemson Tigers during the second half of the NCAA, College League, USA Football matchup at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC. /CSM Clemson United States – ZUMAc04_ 20250830_zma_c04_541 Copyright: xScottxKinserx

The New York Giants made a move to get the top offensive player in this draft class earlier in this mock, so I have them staying put at No. 10 and selecting who I believe is the top defensive player still on the board, Mansoor Delane. The Giants have to improve their secondary at some point in this draft, so what better way to do it than grabbing the best cornerback in this draft class? As an LSU alum, I’ve seen a lot of great corners walk through that building, and Delane is up there with the best of them.

11. Miami Dolphins: ED Rueben Bain Jr.

Jeff Hafley is jumping up and down in excitement right now. The Miami Dolphins have needs all over their roster, but to get a player that could end up being a top-three talent in this class at No. 11 would be perfect for Hafley’s defense. There are concerns about his arm length that will make him slide, but at No. 11, it would be the perfect time to take that chance and see if he can’t become the dominant edge rusher he was at Miami.

12. Cleveland Browns: OT Kadyn Proctor

There was some smoke a few weeks ago about the Cleveland Browns potentially taking Kadyn Proctor at No. 6. I think that’s a little rich, but if they can trade back to No. 12, I don’t think it’s that much of a reach. As the draft gets closer, it seems like Proctor could be the third tackle taken in this draft, so moving back and picking up some more capital and still landing your guy would make a ton of sense for Cleveland.

13. Los Angeles Rams: WR Jordyn Tyson

Imago October 18, 2025: Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson 0 on the line during the game between Texas Tech University and the Arizona State University Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. . /CSM. Tempe United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251018_zma_c04_833 Copyright: xMichaelxCazaresx

The Los Angeles Rams have one of the most complete rosters in the NFL, and with a top-13 pick, they have the luxury of doing whatever the heck they want. Tackle and receiver are the two most mocked options here, but I think Dillon Thieneman might be a sneaky option. Still, with Jordyn Tyson falling to No. 13, largely due to the Giants spending their first pick on Jeremiyah Love and still needing defense at No. 10, it was too good to pass up.

14. Baltimore Ravens: TE Kenyon Sadiq

This one makes too much sense, so I’m sure it won’t happen. If Kenyon Sadiq is one the board at No. 14, I don’t see why the Baltimore Ravens wouldn’t select him. They lost Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar this offseason, and Mark Andrews isn’t as productive as he used to be. Sadiq is the best tight end in this draft class and basically gives Lamar Jackson another receiver to throw to.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: OG Olaivavega Ionae

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a big need at edge rusher and could use some other defensive help, but I don’t like any of the edge rushers at this point in the draft, and they also have a glaring need at guard. In my opinion, Olaivavega Ioane is the best offensive lineman in this draft class, so Tampa can lock down one of their guard spots for the next 10+ years with this pick.

16. New York Jets: WR Makai Lemon

Imago November 29, 2025 Los Angeles, CA.USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon 6 in action in the second quarter during the NCAA, College League, USA Football game between the UCLA Bruins and the USC Trojans at the Coliseum in Los Angeles, California..Mandatory Photo Credit: /Cal Media Los Angeles United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251129_zma_c04_632 Copyright: xLouisxLopezx

The Jets spent their first pick on a defender, so I think they go offense at No. 16. With Ioane gone, their biggest need is a second wide receiver next to Garrett Wilson (outside of quarterback, of course), so I have them selecting Makai Lemon. The USC standout is my No. 2 WR in this draft class and has drawn Amon-Ra St. Brown comparisons for good reason. He’s electric from the slot, so adding someone like him would make New York a hot QB destination in 2027.

17. Detroit Lions: OT Monroe Freeling

The Detroit Lions seem like a lock to take an offensive tackle, it’s just a matter of which one. With Mauigoa, Fano and Proctor gone, Monroe Freeling seems like the obvious choice. He was a borderline first rounder before the combine, but after he posted a 9.99 Relative Athletic Score, he’s a lock to go in round one. I could see Max Iheanachor or Blake Miller here, but Freeling would probably be the pick in this situation.

18. Minnesota Vikings: S Dillon Thieneman

I know, I know. This is the boring pick, but it just makes too much sense. Harrison Smith has been the cornerstone of this defense for so long now, and he’s only getting older. Dillon Thieneman can step in and do many of the same things Smith has done for a decade in Minnesota. Plus, the Vikings desperately need safety help, so it was a fairly easy pick.

19. Carolina Panthers: S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren

Imago December 23, 2025, Boca Raton, Fl, U.S: Toledo Rockets safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren 7 celebrates after a defensive play during the Boca Bowl game between the Toledo Rockets and the Louisville Cardinals, Tuesday, Dec 23, 2025 at Flagler Credit Union Stadium in Boca Raton, FL. Boca Raton U.S – ZUMAj102 20251223_fap_j102_030 Copyright: xPeterxJoneleitx

I hope the Carolina Panthers use this pick on a wide receiver, because Bryce Young needs to prove this year that he’s their franchise quarterback, but they’ve invested heavily in their front seven this offseason, so with a talent like Emmanuel McNeil-Warren still on the board, he’d be hard to turn down. I know there are some concerns with him, but there’s no denying that he isn’t a talented player that could take this defense from great to elite.

20. Dallas Cowboys: LB CJ Allen

After trading up for David Bailey, Dallas’s two biggest needs are at cornerback and linebacker. I think this is too rich for any of the corners still on the board (unless they’re not worried about Jermod McCoy’s knee), and CJ Allen is staring me right in the face. He’s one of the best run defenders in this entire draft class, and Dallas could really use a leader in the middle of their defense that isn’t afraid to get dirty in the run game.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: OT Max Iheanachor

Max Iheanachor might be my favorite tackle in this draft class. That doesn’t mean I think he’s the best, but I think his potential is through the roof, and if he lands in the right system, he could be great. The Broderick Jones experiement hasn’t really worked for Pittsburgh, so it feels like offensive tackle is inevitable at No. 21, and there’s no one left that’s better than Iheanachor.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: ED Akheem Mesidor

Imago November 1, 2025: Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor 3 rushes the quarterback during a game between the Miami Hurricanes and the Southern Methodist Mustangs at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, Texas. /CSM Dallas United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251101_zma_c04_853 Copyright: xFreddiexBeckwithx

Offensive guard is a big need here for Los Angeles, but No. 22 feels a bit high for any of those guys. If LA wants to reach on a Chase Bisontis or Emmanuel Pregnon, go ahead, but I feel they’d be better off taking an edge rusher like Akheem Mesidor to improve their defense. (Spoiler Alert: I think they can get a guard in round two).

23. Philadelphia Eagles: OT Blake Miller

Lane Johnson isn’t going to play forever, so the Philadelphia Eagles need a long-term solution for when he retires (likely after this season). Blake Miller is far from a perfect prospect, but if he can sit behind Johnson for a year, there’s no reason he can’t pick up a few things and become a really solid tackle in this league for a long time. He’s certainly athletic enough to play in the NFL.

24. Cleveland Browns: WR Denzel Boston

After the Browns found their tackle of the future in Kadyn Proctor at No. 12, I have them coming back around and finding their wide receiver of the future in Denzel Boston. I would like KC Concepcion here too, but Boston is bigger at 6-foot-4 and can be that dominant outside guy the Browns really need. He’s give whoever is going to start at quarterback a big target to throw to this year.

25. Chicago Bears: DT Kayden McDonald

Imago December 6, 2025, Indianapolis, Indiana, USA: Ohio State Buckeyes defensive lineman Kayden McDonald 98 warms up prior to the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana. Indianapolis USA – ZUMAs304 20251206_zaf_s304_048 Copyright: xScottxStuartx

I’m not very high on this defensive tackle class, but Kayden McDonald is clearly the best tackle in this draft class. He’s an excellent run stuffer and has a ton of upside, so if I’m Chicago and I know I need help against the run, why not take him at No. 25? They have other needs off the edge and at safety, but at this point in the draft, McDonald is the best player at any of those positions.

26. Buffalo Bills: WR Omar Cooper Jr.

Omar Cooper Jr. is a YAC machine. I know the Bills need run defense help, but with CJ Allen and Kayden McDonald off the board already, I have to target wide receiver here. Cooper can play primarily in the slot while DJ Moore works the outside, and all of a sudden, Josh Allen is very happy with his receiver room.

27. San Francisco 49ers: OT Caleb Lomu

I know Trent Williams just signed an extension, but it still feels like there’s a very real chance he’s gone at the end of 2026. Much like the Eagles with Lane Johnson, San Fran needs to prepare for life without Trent Williams, and a great way to do that is by selecting the seventh offensive tackle in the first round, Caleb Lomu. He’s definitely a project, but he’s a great athlete with a lot of upside. If he can sit behind Williams for a year, he should be able to pick some stuff up.

28. TRADE: Arizona Cardinals: QB Ty Simpson

Imago January 01, 2026 Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson 15 throws a pass during the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Mandatory Photo Credit : /CSM Pasadena United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20260101_zma_c04_237 Copyright: xCharlesxBausx

Either the Arizona Cardinals are fooling absolutely everyone, or they’re very open about their love for Ty Simpson. I’m willing to be wrong, just like everyone else, because it feels like a foregone conclusion that they’re going to trade back into the first round to select the Alabama quarterback. I’m not high on him, but if Mike LaFleur likes him, you have to go get your guy for your new head coach.

29. Kansas City Chiefs: CB Jermod McCoy

If this happens, the NFL world is going to be pissed off. Jermod McCoy is a top-10 talent in this draft class, but his knee is going to scare a lot of teams away. Heck, it probably scared the Chiefs away at No. 9, but at No. 29, it could be worth the risk. If his knee is okay, his ceiling is a top-10 corner in this league. But if it’s not okay, it could be a career full of rehabbing for the Tennessee corner.

30. Miami Dolphins: WR KC Concepcion

I like KC Concepcion, but I’m not as high on him as some people are, including himself. He’s a great route runner and has a ton of speed, but drops are an undeniable issue and he’s not even 6-foot. Again, I think he could be a good receiver in this league, but I don’t see his upside being as high as the others that went above him. That being said, he’d still be the clear WR1 for the Dolphins, and this pick would make Malik Willis very happy.

31. New England Patriots: ED Zion Young

With K’Lavon Chaisson leaving and the New England Patriots seemingly set to land A.J. Brown post-June 1st, it feels like edge rusher is the obvious pick here. I don’t think tackle is as big of a need as some say, plus all the good ones are gone, so it just comes down to which edge rusher they like the most here. Zion Young feels very much like a Mike Vrabel pick, but it could be any of the edge rushers.

32. Seattle Seahawks: ED Keldric Faulk

Imago September 27, 2025, College Station, Texas, USA: Auburn defensive end KELDRIC FAULK 15 and Auburn defensive end KEYRON CRAWFORD 24 after a college football game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Auburn Tigers on September 27, 2025 in College Station, Texas. Texas A&M won, 16-10. College Station USA – ZUMAc201 20250927_zap_c201_025 Copyright: xScottxColemanx

Keldric Faulk is likely to go higher than this, but I’m just not high on the player. He wasn’t productive in 2025 and is relying mainly on his athleticism to get him drafted this high. Someone’s going to take a chance on him, but to me, his best fit is in Seattle. If anyone’s going to develop him correctly, it’s Mike Macdonald and his staff.

Round 2

33. New York Jets: ED T.J. Parker

I keep saying it, but this tier of edge rushers could really go in any order. With the Jets taking Arvell Reese (who I believe will play mainly off-ball in the NFL) and Makai Lemon in round one, they still have a big need at edge rusher, and T.J. Parker is my No. 1 edge still on the board. He wasn’t great in 2025, but turn on his 2024 tape and you’ll see what he could become.

34. Houston Texans: OG Emmanuel Pregnon

With Arizona moving up for Ty Simpson, the Houston Texans hold the No. 34 pick in the draft and take Emmanuel Pregnon. I believe this would be the pick at No. 28 with Kayden McDonald off the board, so they move back, pick up an extra pick or two and still get their guy.

35. Tennessee Titans: WR Chris Brazzell II

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Tennessee at Mississippi State Sep 27, 2025 Starkville, Mississippi, USA Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Chris Brazzell II 17 celebrates after a touchdown against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the first half at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Starkville Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field Mississippi USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xWesleyxHalex 20250927_szo_ce3_0300

After those first six receivers go off the board, it’s going to be very interesting to see the order in which the rest come off the board. This second round crop has a lot of intriguing options, but they all have their flaws, and it’ll just come down to who likes who the most. And for Tennessee, I think Chris Brazzell II is a really intriguing option. He’s a lanky, speedy deep threat that can take the top off a defense, so I’d love to see him paired with Cam Ward.

36. Las Vegas Raiders: DT Peter Woods

The Raiders got Mendoza in round one, and now they come back in round two and shore up their defense by selecting Peter Woods. There’s a lot of question marks around Woods right now, but there’s no denying he has a ton of upside. Vegas made a lot of investments on defense in free agency, but DT is still very much a need, so they take a flier on Woods and hope he pans out.

37. TRADE: Los Angeles Chargers: OG Chase Bisontis

The Chargers passed on guard in round one, but they need to make sure they secure one of the top ones in round two, so I have them moving up from No. 55 to No. 37 to select Chase Bisontis, who some have ranked above Emmanuel Pregnon. Personally, I don’t hae him higher, but I can see why some do. He’s an excellent blocker and would immediately be better than anyone the Chargers have at guard.

38. Houston Texans: DT Caleb Banks

Imago Syndication: Ocala StarBanner Florida Gators defensive lineman Caleb Banks 88 hypes the crowd during the first half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, October 7, 2023. Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun , EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMattxPendleton/GainesvillexSunx USATSI_21596620

Caleb Banks is a terrifying prospects in two ways. One, he’s terrifying because he’s 6-foot-6, 327 pounds and moves extremely well for someone his size. Two, he’s 327 pounds with multiple foot injuries, including a broken foot he suffered at the combine. If it weren’t for his history of foot injuries, he’d probably be a first rounder, but one man’s trash is another man’s treasure, and Houston takes a shot on his upside here. Can you imagine a defensive line of Danielle Hunter, Will Anderson Jr., and Caleb Banks? Terrifying.

39. Cleveland Browns: ED Malachi Lawrence

Do the Browns need another edge rusher opposite of Myles Garrett? Probably not. But would it take their defense to another level and make them a top-10 unit in 2026? Probably. I’m not necessarily as high on Malachi Lawrence as some, but I can see the appeal. He’s 6-foot-5, 253 pounds and is a fantastic athlete. If he can get a bunch of 1-on-1 reps because he’s next to Myles Garrett, he can be a very good edge rusher in this league.

40. Kansas City Chiefs: ED R Mason Thomas

Do the Chiefs need an edge rusher? They absolutely do, and after going offensive tackle and cornerback in round one, I would almost guarantee that this pick with be a pass rusher. Cashius Howell would certainly be in consideration here, but he’s another guy I’m not particularly high on, and R Mason Thomas’ potential is through the roof. He’d be a fun project for Steve Spagnuolo to work on.

41. Cincinnati Bengals: LB Jacob Rodriguez

Imago December 14, 2025: Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez 10 finished fifth in the Heisman Trophy voting. – ZUMAm67_ 20251214_zaf_m67_007 Copyright: xChrisxTorresx

The Bengals saw that they couldn’t land Sonny Styles at No. 10 and decided to move that pick for Dexter Lawrence. The first pick they’ll make this weekend is at No. 41, and they still have a massive hole at linebacker, so if Jacob Rodriguez is still on the board, I’d full expect him to be the pick here. He’s a bit undersized, but he’s a great athlete and was the best defensive player in all of college football last season. An obvious fit in Cincy.

42. New Orleans Saints: WR Chris Bell

Last year, the Saints selected Tyler Shough in the second round, and now I have them taking Shough’s teammate, Chris Bell, in round two. Bell is coming off a torn ACL, otherwise he’d probably be a first round prospect, and if the Saints clear him medically, he could absolutely be the pick here. They need a No. 2 option next to Chris Olave, so why not go with someone your quarterback is familiar with?

43. Miami Dolphins: CB Colton Hood

43 feels extremely low for Colton Hood, but I just didn’t see anywhere in the early part of the second round where a corner would go. There are teams like the Saints, Raiders and Bengals that could use corner help, but they all had bigger needs, and there was talent there to match those needs. If Hood does fall this far, Jeff Hafley will once again be jumping up and down with excitement. He could very well be the pick at No. 30, so getting him at No. 43 would be a steal.

44. New York Jets: CB Chris Johnson

Imago Credits: via X @scoutdnfl

Again, this feels low for Chris Johnson. There’s a real chance he’s a first rounder, and according to EssentiallySports NFL Draft expert Tony Pauline, he’s in play at No. 20 for the Cowboys. But again, unless a team moves up, I don’t see a great spot for a corner early in the second, just because there are other good players at bigger positions of needs for those teams. But if I’m the Jets and Johnson’s on the board at No. 44, I’m sprinting to the podium to submit the pick.

45. Baltimore Ravens: OG Keylan Rutledge

Keylan Rutledge has received some round one hype, but I think he’s going to be the fourth guard off the board, and I don’t see four guards going in round one. Heck, three in round one is a stretch. He’s better than the 45th player in this draft, but guard isn’t a huge priority for a lot of teams, so he slides to No. 45 and lands with the Ravens.

46. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: CB Avieon Terrell

Avieon Terrell could be the second corner off the board or the sixth corner off the board. After Mansoor Delane, these cornerbacks could go in any order, but right now, I have him as CB5. Tampa addressed their interior offensive line need at No. 15, so now they come back and beef up their secondary, which lost Jamel Dean this offseason.

47. Indianapolis Colts: DT Lee Hunter

Imago November 08, 2025: Texas Tech Red Raider defensive lineman Lee Hunter 2 during the game played between the BYU Cougars and the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas. Texas Tech won by a score of 29-7. . – ZUMAc04_ 20251108_zma_c04_838 Copyright: xTomxSooter/CalxSportxMediax

Lee Hunter is an excellent run defending defensive tackle. He doesn’t have a whole lot of pass rush production and he’s not very athletic, but he can swallow up holes and defend the run better than most players in this draft class. The Indianapolis Colts don’t have a first round pick, but they get some help in their run defense at No. 47.

48. Atlanta Falcons: CB D’Angelo Ponds

D’Angelo Ponds is small but mighty. The 5-foot-9 corner out of Indiana obviously has some size concerns, but he produced at an extremely high level in college and is an incredible athlete, running a 4.31-second 40-yard dash at his pro day with a 43.5-inch vertical. He’s my CB5 in this class, but I have him going behind Terrell because NFL teams will let him slide because of his height.

49. Minnesota Vikings: DT Christen Miller

Christen Miller is another guy that doesn’t add a whole lot as a pass rusher from the DT position, but he’s a really good run defender, and that’s exactly what Minnesota needs in the middle of their defense to aid Jalen Redmond.

50. Detroit Lions: ED Cashius Howell

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Auburn at Texas A&M Sep 27, 2025 College Station, Texas, USA Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell 9 defends in coverage against the Auburn Tigers during the first half at Kyle Field. College Station Kyle Field Texas USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMariaxLysakerx 20250927_FB_NCAA_AUBURN_TAMU_MLC_4088

Cashius Howell has terrifyingly short arms. His arms are even shorter than Rueben Bain’s. At the combine, he measured in with the second-shortest arms of any edge rusher since at least 1999. You’re betting on him being a complete outlier, but he’s such a good athlete that he just might be. I’d love to see Detroit pair him with Aidan Hutchinson.

51. Carolina Panthers: S AJ Haulcy

As an LSU alum, I love AJ Haulcy, but even when I take my purple and gold glasses off, I don’t see why people aren’t higher on him. He has tremendous instincts, which helped him pick off eight passes in the last two seasons, but he’s also one of the best run defending safeties in this class. I personally would probably take him as my S3 over Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, but I know NFL teams don’t view him that way. Anyways, safety is a big need for Carolina, so Haulcy would fit in perfectly here.

52. Green Bay Packers: CB Brandon Cisse

I’m not a big Brandon Cisse guy, but I can’t deny that he’s a great athlete, and Green Bay just needs bodies at cornerback. Cisse has a ton of potential, but I think he’s got some work to do before he’s ready to be a real difference maker at the NFL level.

53. Pittsburgh Steelers: WR Germie Bernard

I have a few receivers that are yet to go ranked above Germie Bernard, but this isn’t who I would pick, but a prediction of who I think NFL teams will pick. With the addition of Michael Pittman, receiver isn’t a huge need for Pittsburgh, but they could still use someone who can work the slot, and Bernard did that pretty well at Alabama last year.

54. Philadelphia Eagles: ED Gabe Jacas

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football 2024: Illinois vs Rutgers NOV 23 November 23, 2024: Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Gabe Jacas 17 during a NCAA football game between the Illinois Fighting Illini and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, NJ. Mike Langish/CSM Credit Image: Ã Mike Langish/Cal Media Credit Image: Mike Langish/Cal Sport Media Piscataway New Jersey United States of America EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20241123_zma_c04_369.jpg MikexLangishx csmphotothree324179

Gabe Jacas is a fun second round edge rusher prospect. He finished 2025 with 11 sacks and three forced fumbles and ran a 4.65-second 40-yard dash at his pro day while weighing in at 261 pounds. He’s got a lot of upside, and the Eagles could definitely use the help off the edge.

55. New York Giants: LB Josiah Trotter

If the Giants would’ve stuck at No. 5 and picked, I believe they would’ve selected Sonny Styles. Instead, I had them moving up and taking Jeremiyah Love at No. 3, and Styles went No. 4 to the Titans. Well, now they get a chance to land their young linebacker in Missouri’s Josiah Trotter, who finished last year with 84 tackles and two sacks. He and Tremaine Edmunds would be a fun LB duo.

56. Jacksonville Jaguars: LB Jake Golday

The Jacksonville Jaguars lost Devin Lloyd in free agency, so they now have a gaping hole in the middle of their defense. With Trotter coming off the board one pick before them, they pivot to Jake Golday, who runs a 4.62 with a 39-inch vertical and logged 104 tackles and 3.5 sacks last season. He could take over as the day one starter.

57. Chicago Bears: WR Skyler Bell

Imago August 30, 2025, East Hartford, Connecticut, USA: Connecticut Huskies offensive lineman Carsten Casady 78 hugs Connecticut Huskies wide receiver Skyler Bell 1 after his touchdown during NCAA, College League, USA Football game between Central Connecticut State University Blue Devils and UConn Huskies at Pratt And Whitney Stadium East Hartford USA – ZUMAc268 20250830_zsp_c268_015 Copyright: xJamesxPatrickxCooperx

I know the Chicago Bears have bigger needs than wide receiver, but I couldn’t get away from imagining how much fun an offense with Caleb Williams throwing to Rome Odunze, Luther Burden and Skyler Bell would be. They lost D.J. Moore this offseason, which opens the door for Burden to take on a bigger role, which then leaves a hole at WR3. This would be a very exciting trio, and would help Chicago’s offense not miss a beat with Moore gone.

58. San Francisco 49ers: ED Romello Height

Romello Height has been steadily rising up draft boards, and could end up going as early as the second round. We know San Fran needs to add some depth at edge rusher, and after passing up on some of the top ones in round one, they don’t do it again in round two, selecting David Bailey’s teammate. Height had 10 sacks last season and could be very productive next to Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams.

59. Houston Texans: RB Jadarian Price

With their third pick in the second round, I have the Texans selecting Jadarian Price. They filled their needs at guard and defensive tackle, but they also need a running back, and they get the second-best one in the draft. Price had to play second fiddle to Jeremiyah Love in college, but that doesn’t mean he can’t be a good back in the NFL.

60. Chicago Bears: C Connor Lew

Imago Image Credits: Instagram@ConnorLew

This might be a bit of a reach, but the Chicago Bears suddenly have a huge hole to fill at center with Drew Dalman’s retirement, so I’m not afraid of being a bit aggressive. Lew has been one of the better centers in college football for the past two seasons, but he did miss half of the season with a torn ACL. That obviously is going to affect his draft stock, but he’s clearly one of the best center in this class, and if Chicago believes in him, they may have to reach a bit to land him.

61. Los Angeles Rams: OT Gennings Dunker

Gennings Dunker has been a really solid starter for Iowa at right tackle for the past three seasons. During that span, Dunker has allowed just 33 pressures and eight sacks (five of which came in 2023), and is coming off a 2025 season where he gave up just 10 pressures and two sacks. He’s been a bit injury prone, though, with a knee injury in 2024 and an ankle injury in 2025, but when he’s healthy, he’s a very good player, and could be exactly what LA needs at tackle.

62. Denver Broncos: TE Eli Stowers

Eli Stowers lit up the NFL Combine, running a 4.51-second 40-yard dash with a 45.5-inch vertical and a 11-foot, 3-inch broad jump. He’s an electric receiver that can give you a ton of production from the tight end position, but he doesn’t provide much as a blocker. After the Jaylen Waddle trade, Denver doesn’t really need another receiver this early in the draft, but their tight end room was not very productive a year ago, so adding Stowers would certainly help Bo Nix out.

63. New England Patriots: LB Anthony Hill Jr.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Kentucky at Texas Nov 23, 2024 Austin, Texas, USA Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. 0 celebrates after a stop against the Kentucky Wildcats on fourth down in the third quarter at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium. Austin Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium Texas USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xRicardoxB.xBrazziellx 20241123_gma_usa_0626

Anthony Hill Jr. is my fourth linebacker in this class, even above Jacob Rodriguez (those two are neck-and-neck, though). He’s 21 years old, racked up 250 tackles, 17 sacks and eight forced fumbles in three seasons at Texas and was a starter every single year. He’s not an amazing athlete like Sonny Styles, but he’s not a bad athlete whatsoever. I think teams are overthinking him a bit, which is why I have him going behind guys like Golday and Trotter. New England could get a steal here.

64. Seattle Seahawks: CB Keionte Scott

Keionte Scott has been shooting up draft boards recently, and after Seattle addressed their edge rusher need in round one, the obvious place to go here is cornerback. Scott has been really solid in coverage throughout his career, but he’s also arguably the best run defending cornerback in this draft class. A Scott/Faulk combo could be a lot of fun for Mike Macdonald.