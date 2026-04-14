Luke Hubbard’s NFL Mock Draft 5.0: Chiefs Make Move For a Pass Rusher as Cardinals Trade Up For Ty Simpson

The NFL Draft is now just 10 days away. It feels like just last week we were watching 300+ prospect work out at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, and now it’s almost time for them to get drafted. Draft season has flown by, but that just means the first week of the NFL season is slowly growing closer.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

With the draft next week, mock draft season is in full force. This is my fifth mock draft of the offseason, and I’ll have my final mock come out just before draft day, so make sure you’re tuned into EssentiallySports for all of the best NFL Draft coverage from Tony Pauline, Daniel Riosand myself.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before we get into the mock, make sure you check out the latest episode of the DraftCast with Tony Pauline, where he goes into detail about Rueben Bain’s car crash, Dexter Lawrence’s future and much more.

Now, let’s get into my latest mock.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Las Vegas Raiders: QB Fernando Mendoza

Imago January 01, 2026 Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza 15 celebrates after a touchdown during the CFP quarterfinal between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Indiana Hoosiers at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Mandatory Photo Credit : /CSM Pasadena United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20260101_zma_c04_196 Copyright: xCharlesxBausx

This has not and will not change. Fernando Mendoza is the top quarterback in this draft class by a country mile, and the Las Vegas Raiders really need a young signal caller to pair with Kirk Cousins. It will be interesting to see who starts Week 1, though.

2. New York Jets: DE David Bailey

I’ve gone back and forth here, but lately, it sounds like a lot of people think the New York Jets will opt for David Bailey over Arvell Reese. Reese is the more versatile player, but Bailey is arguably the best pass rusher in the class. If Aaron Glenn wants a pure pass rusher, Bailey will be the pick at No. 2.

3. Arizona Cardinals: OT Francis Mauigoa

The Arizona Cardinals are the first real Wild Card in this draft. They could be safe and take an offensive lineman like Francis Mauigoa to bolster their offensive line. They could have a little fun and select Jeremiyah Love to add a dynamic weapon to Mike LaFleur’s offense. They could go defense and take a David Bailey or Arvell Reese. But they could also trade down if someone’s desperate enough to move up.

Arizona could go a lot of different directions, and I expect they’ll try to move down, but I don’t know if anyone wants to move up this high, so I have them sticking and picking Mauigoa, who will instantly help their offensive line and improve their pass and run game.

4. Tennessee Titans: LB Arvell Reese

With Bailey off the board and Reese still available, this is an easy pick for Tennessee. Love will certainly be in consideration here, but Robert Saleh needs to build Tennessee’s defense, and Reese is the perfect piece. He can play off-ball, he can come off the edge and he’s a really good run defender. He could be the focal point of this defense for 10 years.

5. New York Giants: S Caleb Downs

Imago December 6, 2025: Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs 2 before the NCAA, College League, USA Big Ten Championship football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. /CSM. Indianapolis United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251206_zma_c04_558 Copyright: xDarrenxLeex

I’m fascinated to see what the New York Giants d0 at No. 5. They’ll have some great options with guys like Rueben Bain, Caleb Downs and Sonny Styles still on the board, but I think Downs will be the pick. John Harbaugh said they want to just take the best player available, so while Love could be in that conversation, Downs is a generational safety prospect and fills a bigger need.

6. TRADE: Kansas City Chiefs: DE Rueben Bain Jr.

The Kansas City Chiefs are one team that’s rumored to explore a trade up, and with Bain falling to No. 6, they make a move with Cleveland to secure the best pass rusher available. Cornerback and receiver are major needs, but I like the depth at those positions more than edge rusher, so I believe Bain would be the pick here.

7. Washington Commanders: RB Jeremiyah Love

The Washington Commanders could go a lot of different directions here, but if Jeremiyah Love falls into their laps, I think they have to take him. They need to help Jayden Daniels out, so while receiver would probably be smarter, Love is miles ahead of any of the receivers in this class. He would take a lot of the load of Daniels’ shoulders.

8. New Orleans Saints: CB Mansoor Delane

A lot of people have the New Orleans Saints linked to Carnell Tate, but the Saints have a long history of focusing on defense in the first round. Since 2015, the Saints have used just one first round pick on an offensive skill position player, and that was Chris Olave. Outside of that, it’s been all offensive line and defensive players. I don’t foresee them using the eighth pick on a offensive linemen, so my money’s on them going defense, and Mansoor Delane is the arguably best defender still on the board and fills a position of need.

9. Cleveland Browns: WR Carnell Tate

Imago September 13, 2025, Columbus, Ohio, U.S: Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate 17 catches a pass in front of Ohio Bobcats cornerback Tank Pearson 7 for a touchdown during the game between the Ohio Bobcats and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio. Columbus U.S – ZUMAs304 20250913_zaf_s304_010 Copyright: xScottxStuartx

Speaking of Carnell Tate, I have him going No. 9 to the Cleveland Browns after they traded back with the Kansas City Chiefs. The Browns need offensive linemen and playmakers, so while tackle is definitely in play here, I think they have to go receiver early. If Tate is still on the board here, he’s definitely the pick.

10. Cincinnati Bengals: LB Sonny Styles

Sonny Styles might end up being a top-three player in this draft class if he can reach his full potential. He’s incredibly athletic and really shined at Ohio State last season, even though he was playing alongside the best linebacker in football, Arvell Reese. Cincinnati has a massive need at linebacker, so this was a match made in heaven.

11. Miami Dolphins: CB Jermod McCoy

The Miami Dolphins have a ton of needs, but none bigger than cornerback. If Jeff Hafley wants to rebuild this defense, he needs a stud corner that can lockdown their opponents best receiver, and that’s exactly what Jermod McCoy can do. He didn’t play in 2025 because of an ACL injury, but he’s over a year removed from that and looked really explosive at his pro day.

12. TRADE: New York Jets: WR Makai Lemon

The New York Jets should be in the wide receiver market next weekend, but I think they could have their eyes on one of the top receivers in the class. At No. 16, there’s no guarantee Makai Lemon gets to them, so I have them making a move with the Dallas Cowboys to secure Lemon before the Los Angeles Rams can steal him. All of Dallas’s top options were gone, so they move back and pick up an extra pick while the Jets get an explosive weapon to pair with Garrett Wilson.

13. Los Angeles Rams: OT Spencer Fano

Imago October 21, 2023, Los Angeles, California, USA: Utah offensive lineman SPENCER FANO 55 gestures at the camera after a NCAA, College League, USA football game between Southern California and Utah at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. Los Angeles USA – ZUMAt158 20231021_zsp_t158_045 Copyright: xBrentonxTsex

I don’t know if Lemon would’ve been the pick at No. 13, but with him off the board, it makes Los Angeles’ decision a whole lot easier. They need an offensive tackle, so it really comes down to who they prefer between Spencer Fano and Monroe Freeling, and right now, I’m leaning Fano. Freeling has a lot more hype right now because of the Combine, but Fano was considered the best OT in the class by many early in the process for a reason.

14. Baltimore Ravens: TE Kenyon Sadiq

With Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar leaving in free agency and Mark Andrews getting older, the Baltimore Ravens really need tight end help. There’s only one tight end in this class worth a first round pick, and that’s Kenyon Sadiq. He’s a solid blocker, but he’s an incredible athlete that’s a real downfield threat. Lamar Jackson would love throwing to this guy.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: DE Akheem Mesidor

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a glaring need at edge rusher. They don’t have anyone who can get after the quarterback and be a game-changer, so I would almost guarantee that this pick is going to be one of Akheem Mesidor, T.J. Parker or Keldric Faulk. It’s just a question of who. If the draft were today, I think it would be Mesidor. He’s the best pass rusher of the trio, despite his age, so he makes a lot of sense for Tampa.

16. Dallas Cowboys: DE T.J. Parker

Speaking of T.J. Parker, I have him coming off the board at No. 16 to the Dallas Cowboys. I wasn’t very high on Parker early in the draft process, but I went back and watched his 2024 tape, which was really good, and thought he performed really well at the combine, so he’s currently my fourth-highest-rated pass rusher in the class. And we all know Dallas needs pass rush help.

17. Detroit Lions: OT Monroe Freeling

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football 2023: Capital One Orange Bowl Georgia vs Florida State Dec 30 December 30, 2023:.Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Monroe Freeling 57 blocks Florida State Seminoles defensive lineman Jaden Jones 22 during the second half of the Capital One Orange Bowl between the University of Georgia Bulldogs and the Florida State University Seminoles at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. Ron Lane/CSM Credit Image: Ron Lane/Cal Media Miami Gardens FL United States of America EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20231230_zma_c04_434.jpg RonxLanex csmphotothree217364

With Taylor Decker’s sudden departure, the Detroit Lions all of a sudden really need offensive tackle help. I think there’s a real chance they trade up for one, but in this mock, I have them sticking at No. 17 and selecting Monroe Freeling. He had an incredible combine, earning a 9.99 Relative Athletic Score, which thrusted him into first-round conversations. Now, he comes off the board in the top-20.

18. Minnesota Vikings: S Dillon Thieneman

Yes, for what feels like the 100th time, I have Dillon Thieneman coming off the board to Minnesota. It just makes too much sense. The Vikings need to find Harrison Smith’s heir sooner rather than later, and he’s such a great talent. He can do everything Brian Flores asks of him, so he’s a perfect fit for this defense.

19. Carolina Panthers: S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren

The Carolina Panthers have a lot of needs, such as tight end, but with Kenyon Sadiq off the board already, I have them pivoting to defense and taking Emmanuel McNeil-Warren. The Panthers tightened up their linebacker and edge rusher rooms in free agency, so now it’s time to focus on the secondary. McNeil-Warren has some speed concerns, but tape typically doesn’t lie, and his is fantastic.

20. Dallas Cowboys: CB Avieon Terrell

This is another pick I feel like I make in every mock, but again, it just makes too much sense. Avieon Terrell is the clear CB3 in this draft class. He’s not as good as Delane or McCoy, but he’s also a clear step ahead of the guys behind him. I don’t see the Cowboys leaving round one without a corner, so if Terrell’s on the board here, it would be hard for Dallas to go any other direction.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: OT Blake Miller

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football 2024: ACC Championship DEC 07 December 7, 2024: Clemson Tigers offensive lineman Blake Miller 78 sets up a block during the ACC Championship game between the Clemson Tigers and the SMU Mustangs at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. Jonathan Huff/CSM Credit Image: Jonathan Huff/Cal Media Charlotte Nc United States of America EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20241207_zma_c04_957.jpg JonathanxHuffx csmphotothree331158

Offensive tackle is an underrated need for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Broderick Jones experiment has not worked out, so I think it’s time to find his replacement. Blake Miller is someone I’ve really started to like over the past few weeks, and I think he’d be a perfect replacement for Jones. He hasn’t allowed more than two sacks in any of his four seasons and had a really impressive combine performance, so he would be a perfect fit in Pittsburgh.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: OG Olaivavega Ioane

Olaivavega Ioane will likely be gone at this point, but with the way this mock has shaken out, he’s somehow still available at No. 22. I think every knows the Los Angeles Chargers have huge holes at both guard positions and failed to fill them in free agency, so if Ioane is still available here, this is a no-brainer.

23. Philadelphia Eagles: WR Jordyn Tyson

Jordyn Tyson is the prospect I’m having the most trouble placing. He’s getting some top-10 hype right now, but it all comes down to how teams viewed his medicals. He could go as high as No. 6 to Cleveland, or he could fall to the end of the first round. His medicals scare me (I don’t have the full picture like most teams, though), so I think he slides into the 20s, and of course, Howie Roseman gets another player that slid too far. Plus, this pick opens up the possibility of trading A.J. Brown.

24. Cleveland Browns: OT Kadyn Proctor

After moving back and taking Carnell Tate earlier in the first round, I have the Browns coming back around and picking Kadyn Proctor at No. 24. They need offensive tackle help, and Proctor is probably the best one still available. He’s a bit of a project, but he wouldn’t have to start as a rookie in Cleveland, who added Tytus Howard and retained Dawand Jones this offseason.

25. Chicago Bears: DE Keldric Faulk

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: SEC Media Day Jul 15, 2025 Atlanta, GA, USA Auburn Tigers defensive lineman Keldric Faulk answers questions from the media during SEC Media Days at Omni Atlanta Hotel. Atlanta Omni Atlanta Hotel GA USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJordanxGodfreex 20250715_jla_th5_049

The Chicago Bears should use this pick to beef up their front seven. Linebacker, defensive end and defensive tackle should all be in play here, but I don’t love any of the defensive tackles in this class and I think edge rusher is a bigger need than linebacker, so I went with Keldric Faulk. He’s also going to be a bit of a project, but he’s got the perfect build for an edge rusher with the athleticism to match.

26. Buffalo Bills: LB CJ Allen

The Buffalo Bills could use another wide receiver, but they really need to improve their run defense, and as I said a second ago, I don’t really like any of the defensive tackles in this draft. Peter Woods, Kayden McDonald and others will be in consideration here, but Buffalo dips into the Georgie pipeline and takes their star linebacker, CJ Allen, who will immediately help their run defense.

27. San Francisco 49ers: OT Max Iheanachor

There are probably six or seven offensive tackles that could come off the board in the first round, and I think the San Francisco 49ers will probably be the last ones to take one on Thursday (maybe New England). If my projections are right, they’ll probably have to pick between Max Iheanachor and Caleb Lomu, and I’m just a big fan of Iheanachor, so I’m going with him at No. 27. He’s an incredible pass blocker, so if you give him a year to learn behind Trent Williams, he could be a superstar one day.

28. TRADE: Arizona Cardinals: QB Ty Simpson

The Houston Texans don’t have a ton of needs on their roster, so why not move back and add some more picks on day two? This would be the perfect spot for someone to trade up for Ty Simpson, and I have the Arizona Cardinals making the move.

This came down to the Cardinals and the Jets, but I think Arizona is a little more desperate. They have an offensive head coach that needs to make a splash in year one. If he feels good about Simpson, there’s no reason Arizona shouldn’t do everything in their power to go out and get him for LaFleur.

29. Kansas City Chiefs: CB Colton Hood

Imago October 11, 2025: Colton Hood 8 of the Tennessee Volunteers celebrates a play during the NCAA, College League, USA football game between the University of Tennessee Volunteers and the University of Arkansas Razorbacks at Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, TN /CSM Knoxville United States – ZUMAc04_ 20251011_zma_c04_375 Copyright: xTimxGangloffx

After trading up for Rueben Bain earlier in the draft, the Chiefs keep their eye on the defensive side of the ball and draft Colton Hood at No. 29. He took over as CB1 for Tennessee last year after Jermod McCoy’s injury and played really well, and he followed that up with a 4.44-second 40-yard dash and a 40.5-inch vertical at the combine. He should be a first-round lock, especially with so many CB-needy teams picking this late.

30. Miami Dolphins: WR Omar Cooper

The Dolphins passed on Jordyn Tyson and Makai Lemon at No. 11, so they come back around and pick Omar Cooper at No. 30. The former Indiana Hoosier was very impressive at the combine, running a 4.42-second 40 with a 37-inch vertical. I think he’s much better than the 30th pick, but that’s just how the draft fell this time.

31. New England Patriots: DE Cashius Howell

New England could go tackle here, but I think edge rusher is the more pressing need with K’Lavon Chaisson walking in free agency. Cashius Howwll is an extremely risky pick given his first percentile arm length (even shorter than Bain’s), but there’s a reason he has 25 sacks in the last three seasons. He’s extremely talented, but he’s going to have to learn how to work around his short arms at the NFL level.

32. Seattle Seahawks: CB D’Angelo Ponds

The Seattle Seahawks have three pretty big needs they need to address in the draft: cornerback, edge rusher and running back. I don’t believe there are any running backs worthy of this pick, so this really came down to D’Angelo Ponds or Zion Young, and I went with the former.

Ponds is only 5-foot-9, but he runs a 4.31-second 40-yard dash and can jump 43.5 inches. His athleticism more than makes up for his height, so it was a fairly easy pick at No. 32.