Luke Kuechly’s Biggest Game: The 24-Tackle Masterpiece That Defined a Hall of Fame Career

Luke Kuechly is going into the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2026. He’s the sixth player in Carolina Panthers history to be enshrined in Canton, Ohio. He’ll join with Larry Fitzgerald, Drew Brees, Roger Craig and Adam Vinatieri in Canton.

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Before Kuechly became a Defensive Player of the Year, seven-time All-Pro, and eventually a member of the Hall of Fame, he delivered one of the greatest defensive performances in NFL history.

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On Dec. 22, 2013, with the NFC South title and a playoff berth on the line, Keuchly recorded 24 tackles and an interception against the New Orleans Saints. The performance helped the Panthers secure a 17-13 win, and Kuechly tied the NFL’s tackles combined single-game record.

Carolina’s 2013 Season

USA Today via Reuters Sep 12, 2019; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) on the field In the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

This was Kuechly’s second year in the league; in his rookie season the year prior, Carolina went 7-9. He earned Defensive Rookie of the Year during that season, but in Year two, he sought even more accolades.

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Carolina entered the Week 16 matchup at 10-4 and was battling the Saints for the NFC South crown. A win clinched a playoff birth and Carolina’s first division title since the 2008 season. Kuechly was already emerging as one of the NFL’s best linebackers, but hadn’t secured a Defensive Player of the Year award. This game helped change that.

The matchup against Brees wasn’t easy. Rather than just playing the Saints, the Panthers were playing one of the greatest quarterbacks ever. It was truly a match-up against one of the NFL’s smartest defenders and smartest quarterbacks.

To no one’s surprise, the Saints’ offense was a high-powered machine with Brees at the helm. The offense ranked fourth in total yardage during that season, and Brees threw for over 5,000 yards that season for 39 touchdowns. In a matchup earlier in the season, the Saints beat the Panthers by putting up 31 points, and Brees threw for over 300 yards.

The Game

Imago Syndication: Cincinnati Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly 59, former St. Xavier High school star, talks with a teammate on the sidelines during the fourth quarter of their game played at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio Sunday October 12, 2014. Bengals Panther 10122014 37 , EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xGaryxLandersx 13909209

Once the game started, the Panthers were clearly in control. The halftime score was 7-6, with the Saints mustering up only two field goals in the first half. The reason? The way Kuechly was flying around the field. He finished the game with 24 tackles and an interception, and it just seemed silly for how Kuechly moved around the field.

Kuechly’s teammate, free safety Mike Mitchell, said after the game, “I mean, 24 tackles in an NFL game? That’s like a created player in ‘Madden’.”

That’s the type of preromance Kuechly had. It didn’t feel real. His interceptions against Brees were impressive as well. Kuechly read the play and jumped right in front of Saints tight end Jimmy Graham, halting a Saints drive that was leading to points.

The Panthers won and clinched a playoff berth, eventually winning the NFC South. The game helped Kuechly earn NFC Defensive Player of the Week and, more importantly, helped his campaign for Defensive Player of the Year in his second year in the league.

Kuechly’s Legacy

USA Today via Reuters Dec 8, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) reacts after a play in the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

The performance came early in Kueckly’s career and quickly solidified the type of player he was going to become. It was one of the greatest linebacker performances of the modern era. Showed the instincts, intelligence and sideline-to-sideline range that he possessed. Most importantly, it helped him secure Defensive Player of the Year, which eventually boosted his Hall of Fame resume.

Kuechly’s Hall of Fame case was built over eight seasons, but when fans think of the linebacker at his peak, this game is what usually comes to mind. Against a division rival, with the season on the line, Kuechly produced the type of performance that transforms great players into legends.

Every Hall of Famer has a signature moment. For Kuechly, it wasn’t a Super Bowl appearance or a playoff interception. It was a rainy December afternoon in Charlotte when he seemingly appeared in every snap, having 24 tackles against the Saints and carrying Carolina into the postseason. More than a decade later, it remains the clearest example of why he became one of the greatest leaders of his generation.