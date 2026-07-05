Madison Square Garden Fires Staff Over ‘Violations’ Tied to Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s Wedding, Per Reporter

Who would have thought that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding would make people lose their jobs? July 3rd, 2026, is now an important date not only for the couple but also for some Madison Square Garden staffers.

“I’m told @TheGarden has parted ways with staff members for violations of NDAs [Non-Disclosure Agreements] associated with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding,” Bloomberg’s Myles Miller said on X. “Everyone entering, including law enforcement, has to store their phone in a bag. No one has been allowed to enter the arena before the wedding.”

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Madison Square Garden had strict security to keep Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce‘s wedding private and stop any information from getting out. TMZ said it asked MSG for a comment about the firings, but the venue has not replied. Earlier last week, Page Six reported that the arena was off limits to MSG’s corporate employees before the wedding.

Reportedly, at least 1,000 guests attended Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding. They were asked to sign NDAs, according to Page Six. However, the couple didn’t ask their closest friends and family members to sign NDAs, an insider told the publication. But some people in the couple’s “inner circle” also offered to sign NDAs to give Swift and Kelce some “peace of mind.”

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The wedding was confirmed by Taylor Swift’s publicist, Tree Paine. She also revealed that the couple wore Christian Dior Haute Couture outfits made at Dior’s famous ateliers on Avenue Montaigne in Paris. Swift and Kelce also wore custom-made Christian Louboutin shoes, and the pop star wore Cartier jewelry. Swift’s brother, Austin Swift, served as her ‘Man of Honor,’ and Travis Kelce’s brother, Jason, was his Best Man.

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However, some private details did go public. TMZ claimed that Adam Sandler sang an original song, and that guests were catered to by Zero Bond, one of Swift’s favorite spots to eat in the city.

The wedding was an extremely high-profile event, featuring the who’s who of Hollywood. The guest list included Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon, Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid, Emma Stone, Selena Gomez, Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn, Dakota Johnson, and many others. Many well-known NFL stars were also in attendance, like Tom Brady, George Kittle, and Matthew Stafford.

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Till now, no official photos or videos from inside the wedding venue have been released. However, now that some inside visuals from the event have been leaked online, they will stay there forever.