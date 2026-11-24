NBC will have two primetime broadcasts in four days during Thanksgiving week, though Cris Collinsworth will only be in the booth for one of them. After calling the Kansas City Chiefs–Buffalo Bills showdown on Thursday night, the veteran analyst will step away from Sunday Night Football, leaving Jason Garrett to join Mike Tirico for the Las Vegas Raiders–Cleveland Browns matchup.

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NBC Sports confirmed the change on Tuesday, announcing that Tirico will handle play-by-play for both games, with Collinsworth working Thursday and Garrett taking over as the analyst on Sunday. Melissa Stark and rules analyst Terry McAulay will also be part of the broadcast crews.

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The switch follows the NFL’s decision to move Raiders-Browns into the Sunday night window for Week 12. The game was originally scheduled for an afternoon kickoff before the league flexed it into primetime, replacing Patriots-Chargers, which moved to 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS. Cleveland enters at 6-4, while Las Vegas is 4-7.

Collinsworth’s absence is not the result of a reported health issue or a change to NBC’s regular broadcasting lineup. It is part of a Thanksgiving-week arrangement the network has used before, allowing him to call the holiday game without working the following Sunday night. Garrett has frequently been NBC’s choice when Collinsworth needs a break during the holiday schedule.

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Last season, Garrett called Bengals-Ravens with Tirico on Thanksgiving night while Collinsworth sat out that broadcast and returned for the following Sunday. In 2023, Collinsworth worked the Thanksgiving game before Garrett filled in for the next Sunday night broadcast.

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NBC added its Thanksgiving primetime game to the schedule in 2012, and several analysts have stepped into the booth during the years since, including Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison and Drew Brees.

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Since 2012, Collinsworth has regularly taken a leave during the holiday week. A 2025 Sports Illustrated report noted his contract lets him avoid calling three games in eight days. Meanwhile, The Sporting News reported his deal allows him to skip either the Thursday night or Sunday night NBC broadcast during Thanksgiving week.

When he steps aside, Garrett is hardly an unfamiliar face on NBC’s football coverage. The former Dallas Cowboys head coach has been working as an analyst for the network since 2022 and has regularly stepped into the game booth when Collinsworth is unavailable.

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His return also comes despite the addition of former Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, whose role this season is focused on pregame, halftime, and postgame coverage rather than game analysis.

Tomlin’s arrival had raised questions about whether he might eventually take on booth assignments. However, NBC’s announced schedule makes clear that Garrett remains the network’s choice for this particular Collinsworth absence. Tomlin will instead join Maria Taylor, Devin McCourty and Mike Florio on the Football Night in America set before Sunday’s game.

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Collinsworth, meanwhile, remains NBC’s primary Sunday Night Football analyst. His current contract reportedly runs through the 2029-30 season, which includes the network’s next Super Bowl broadcast. His Thanksgiving-week absence does not signal a broader change to that arrangement.

Tirico will remain in the booth for both matchups, with Chiefs-Bills kicking off at 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday and Raiders-Browns following at the same time on Sunday, November 29. For the latter, Garrett will get another opportunity to work alongside Tirico while Collinsworth takes the weekend off.