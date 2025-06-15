Major Update in Maxx Crosby’s Family as Raiders DE Sends 2-Word Message to Sister

Everyone already knew Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby was a fan favorite. But now we’ve got the hard numbers to back it up. According to a fresh NFLPA report covering March 1, 2024, through February 28, 2025, Crosby landed at No. 23 on the list of most popular players based on merchandise sales. We’re talking about officially licensed gear that features a player’s name, image, or likeness—jerseys, bobbleheads, you name it. While Maxx is absolutely crushing it on the football field and in the retail world, there’s another Crosby making headlines in a completely different arena. His sister is carving out her own path to success.

This Saturday, Milla Crosby dropped some major news that had her followers buzzing. Rocking a gorgeous pink coord set and clutching a makeup brush like it was her new weapon of choice, she announced her career pivot with pure excitement radiating through the screen. “Hey y’all!!! 💄🤍I finally did it—I’m officially starting my journey as a professional makeup artist! If you know me, you know I’ve always been in love with all things beauty,” she shared, and honestly, you could feel her passion jumping off the page.

The DFW-based artist opened up about her roots in the beauty world. She explained how this dream has been brewing for years. “I’ve been doing makeup for friends and family for special events since high school, and nothing makes me happier than helping people feel confident and beautiful in their own skin.” Even Crosby sent her good wishes with a two-word message, “Superstar.LFG.” What started as a hobby doing glam for prom dates and family weddings has now evolved into a full-blown business venture. She’s ready to travel wherever her artistry is needed, making beauty accessible beyond just her home base.

Getting booked is simple. She’s keeping it straightforward with her Instagram setup. “BOOK NOW! Use the link in my bio to book/inquire about weddings, photoshoots, special events, and more. I can’t wait to take this journey with all of you and see where it leads,” she wrote. The Crosby family boasts serious talent across different industries. While Maxx dominates the football field, his siblings are conquering the fashion and beauty worlds.

Myles Crosby made his mark as a successful model represented by Ford Models. He transitioned from his days as a defensive back for the SMU Mustangs when he discovered his love for the runway. Milla took a different route initially, earning her marketing degree from Texas Tech University and working as a recruiter for Insight Global. Now she’s following her true calling. Moreover, her brother’s future couldn’t be more rock-solid thanks to his GM’s unwavering confidence.

Spytek made it crystal clear from day one – Crosby wasn’t going anywhere

Maxx Crosby’s offseason rollercoaster finally came to a screeching halt with some seriously good news. The Raiders’ pass-rushing machine dealt with his first real injury scare—an ankle problem that actually kept him out of games for the first time ever. That’s huge for a guy who’s basically been indestructible since entering the league. Trade whispers started swirling around Vegas, making fans nervous as hell. But new GM John Spytek wasn’t having any of that noise. He locked down the four-time Pro Bowler with a fat three-year extension, right alongside giving new quarterback Geno Smith his own payday. Smart move, considering Crosby bleeds Silver and Black.

Spytek spilled the beans on the ‘3 and Out Podcast’ about how this whole thing went down. The guy did his homework, studying film from across the entire NFL before making his call. “When Pete [Carroll] and I studied the roster, when you do what I do, I watched the whole league,” Spytek explained. “Just so much respect for Maxx and the way he competes and plays the game on a day-to-day basis. He’s a guy who played 100 percent of the snaps at a high-effort, physical position. It’s really unheard of.”

The decision came together fast once Spytek got to Vegas. “It just became clear,” he said. “I visited with Maxx pretty much the first week I had the job, that this is the kind of guy that we want to build this program around. Sure, there are plenty of people who, sure, you’re a new GM. And they want to see if they can shake your trees, see if they can steal someone from you.” Other teams were definitely circling like vultures. Spytek even dropped a bomb about his old Tampa Bay boss making moves. “Maybe or maybe not, Jason Licht tried to get him before I even got on a jet to Vegas,” he revealed with a grin.

What sealed the deal? Crosby’s pure obsession with staying on the field. The dude told Spytek it would literally kill him to come off during games. That kind of warrior mentality reminded Spytek of Jason Pierre-Paul, another defensive beast who refused to take breaks. You can’t teach that kind of fire.