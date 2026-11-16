“Make It Hard to Rep the Steelers”: Franchise Legend Crashes Out in Expletive Rant Against DK Metcalf After WR’s Costly Mistakes vs Bengals

The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals were involved in a divisional rivalry game on Sunday, and wide receiver DK Metcalf has been silent for the most part. Amid his poor performances, a Steelers legend has slammed him during the Bengals game.

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“The f** are we doing? We came out wanting to pass the ball,” three-time Pro Bowler Le’Veon Bell said. “Mike McCarthy would have come out first drive, passing. Why are we passing, bro? We got [Jaylen] Warren in the backfield ready to run the ball. He’s ready to run, but we come out passing. Not only are we coming out passing, guess who we passing it to? DK (Metcalf) f*** Drop Maker! What is going on? They make it hard to rep the Steelers. They make it hard to be on the Steelers’ side, but guess what? Gotta hold on a second half. Hopefully I don’t crash out. You feel me?”

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Amid the injury-plagued Steelers wide receiver line, DK Metcalf was supposed to be the No.1 target for the Steelers quarterback, Aaron Rodgers. But it didn’t go as planned, with Rodgers throwing incompletions all game to Metcalf.

Even on their first down of the game, Pittsburgh experimented with Metcalf, putting him in the slot for an advantage, but the Bengals had him on double coverage. In the second quarter with 13:19 left, the Steelers tried to run the game, with running back Jaylen Warren recording a 12-yard catch-and-run.

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But it didn’t end well, and it was because of Metcalf, as he lined up offside. Another instance saw Rodgers’ attempt to pass to Metcalf deep on second down getting intercepted by Jordan Battle with 8:26 left in the second quarter.

Though Bell’s reaction to Metcalf’s slump in performance was for the first half, the third quarter continued with the same story, until Metcalf finally caught a pass for a 32-yard gain, getting the Steelers inside the Bengals’ 40-yard line in the fourth quarter with 14:04 left.

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Almost two minutes later, Metcalf finally scored a touchdown, later converting a two-point conversion as well. But the stats just add up to the frustration of the Steelers fans toward Metcalf, with him recording just 2 catches for 54 yards on six targets and a touchdown.

Metcalf ranked 42nd in the league for his 33 receptions and 43rd for his 378 yards before the Bengals game. Head coach McCarthy earlier talked about Metcalf’s lack of productivity and blamed himself for a letdown season.

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“Well, I think just like anything. I look at it as a play-caller. That’s where I always start anything that I’m looking at offensively. Am I putting DK in position to be successful? McCarthy said. “So, that starts with our game plan process, and that’s definitely one of many things that we look at each and every week.”

For now, Metcalf isn’t producing what a seventh-highest-paid receiver in the NFL is supposed to produce, with the Steelers standing 2nd in the AFC North after this loss.