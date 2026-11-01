“Managed Horribly”: ESPN VP Blamed for Mishandling Pat McAfee & Troy Aikman Situation Amid Controversy

ESPN executive Burke Magnus is taking heat from a prominent media reporter, and the criticism centers on two of the network’s biggest names. Andrew Marchand of The Athletic put Magnus in his “What’s Down” segment this week for how he handled Troy Aikman and Pat McAfee’s Monday Night Football altcast.

ADVERTISEMENT

Marchand has not held back. He said on his podcast that ESPN has been far too easy on McAfee, saying, “I just think too much enabling of McAfee.” When he turned to Aikman, his verdict was even sharper.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So far, that’s been managed horribly. I don’t really understand, you know, what ESPN is doing fully because you signed Joe Buck, and now you got Troy Aikman hanging out there, seemingly not going to come back after this year. And it’s a huge distraction.”

Magnus was ESPN’s executive vice president of programming and original content. He is now the President of Content. That puts him near the center of both stories.

ADVERTISEMENT

Starting with Aikman, reports of friction between him and play-by-play partner Joe Buck came out in mid-October. Front Office Sports reported that Buck and Aikman argued before the Bills-Rams game on October 12.

The tension reportedly traces back to Buck’s six-year, $108 million extension, which runs through the 2031 Super Bowl broadcast, according to The Athletic. Puck’s Dylan Byers reported that Aikman felt blindsided after learning of it late.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aikman did not exactly shut it down. Speaking on a Dallas radio show, he said:

“I’ll broadcast through this season, and I’ll be a free agent at the end of the year and kind of see what happens.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He also laughed when the tension report came up and said now may not be the time to discuss it. ESPN has said it will not address talent contracts publicly before the Super Bowl.

Marchand’s read is that ESPN left Aikman hanging after signing Buck, and that he seems unlikely to return after this season. Aikman’s own five-year deal from 2022 reportedly pays about $18 million a year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, McAfee’s altcast got its own spotlight. It debuted on October 19 during the 49ers’ 23-17 win over the Washington Commanders.

Marchand reported it drew 351,000 viewers on ESPN2, which he said is around half of what the Manning brothers have received. ESPN declined to confirm the number.

ADVERTISEMENT

The main game drew 17.9 million viewers across all platforms, according to ESPN’s own release. NFL Network’s Next Gen Stats altcast drew 469,000, topping McAfee’s total.

That is why the numbers matter to Marchand. He pointed out that ESPN is giving McAfee a deal worth more than $60 million per year. Magnus has defended McAfee before. In 2025, he said that McAfee and his show are thriving on ESPN. Marchand also called McAfee’s reaction to the Utah video a “weird look.”

The two situations are linked. Around the time ESPN announced the altcast, Front Office Sports columnist Michael McCarthy suggested it could serve as an audition for a bigger role. McCarthy listed Greg Olsen, Travis Kelce and Sean McVay as options if Aikman and ESPN cannot agree, and named McAfee as an outside possibility.

ADVERTISEMENT

McAfee shut that down on his show on October 15. He said he has had “zero conversations” about it, and that he is not meant to be a color commentator for football. He also said he is “pretty perfect for an altcast,” and that he and ESPN are “very, very happy and content” with that role.

ESPN has announced no such move, and McAfee’s answer matches that. Aikman did work the Eagles-Cowboys game on October 26, and reports described the broadcast as drama-free.

ESPN has plans for a McAfee altcast at Super Bowl LXI on February 14, 2027, while Buck and Aikman remain on the traditional broadcast.

ADVERTISEMENT

Still, the larger point is simple. Aikman’s current deal reportedly ends after the Super Bowl, and the future of the Monday Night Football booth remains uncertain.