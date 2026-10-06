Marcus Davenport Abruptly Retires at 30 Just Hours After Bears Release

Imagine debuting for a new team on Sunday, putting up a solid performance, and then walking away from the game forever on Monday. That is the exact shocker former first-round pick Marcus Davenport delivered this week. His sudden exit did not just end his short stint with the Chicago Bears, but it officially closed the book on his entire NFL career.

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“Released from the Bears’ practice squad, 2018 first-rounder Marcus Davenport will retire from football,” Pro Football Talk wrote on X.

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It was difficult to comprehend why the Bears had released him from the practice squad at first, after elevating him for a game at Soldier Field against the New York Jets, where he performed well for them, logging 12 snaps on defense, making a tackle, logging one pressure, and also playing a snap on special teams. He was graded 70.8 overall, ranking second among Bears defenders, as the Bears won 23-12.

But Ian Rapoport later clarified that the 30-year-old veteran has himself asked the team to release him.

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While the reason for his wanting to retire after asking the Bears to release him is unknown for now, the Bears will feel the absence of Davenport, as he could have been a great veteran for depth. At least, that is what head coach Ben Johnson had in his mind when Davenport first signed for the Bears’ practice squad back in August.

“I think he’s going to add some competition to us,” Johnson said. “He’s still a very hungry and motivated individual, and we’ve got a plan on how we want him to come back and to be able to help us out. To me, it’s adding extra depth there to the defensive end spot and giving him a chance to compete with the guys we have.”

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The signing made absolute sense at the time. Though edge rusher Montez Sweat was the one deemed to lead the group, there were questions raised about Dayo Odeyingbo and Austin Booker.

While Odeyingbo was still struggling to deliver performances, struggling last season and tearing his Achilles as well, Booker had still not proved himself since being picked up in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Both have performed well: Odeyingbo with three sacks and 12 pressures, Booker with two sacks and seven pressures.

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This made for more of a logical signing for the Bears, and it was not random, as Davenport had previously worked with Johnson with the Detroit Lions, where he played two seasons, leading up to the departure of Ben Johnson, who served as an offensive coordinator for the team from 2022 to 2024

Not only that, but Davenport had also worked with the Bears’ defensive coordinator, Dennis Allen, and both had previously been with the New Orleans Saints, with Davenport being picked No. 14 overall by the Saints in 2018. Allen was fond of Davenport and had expectations of him, mentioning him as a “disruptive” player.

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“Everybody talks about production,” Allen said on Davenport joining the Bears, according to Sports Illustrated. “There’s a lot of hidden production in that he creates a lot of opportunities for other people. He understands the mentality and the mindset of how we want to play defense, and I think he’s a good fit.”

After all these reunions and a decent performance on his debut, Davenport has decided to part ways not only with the Bears but also with the sport. Davenport wasn’t at the prime of his career. He was a veteran, but he had to go through many injuries, which eventually derailed his career.

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Marcus Davenport suffered multiple injuries during his career

After the Saints selected him in the first round, Allen was excited to play him under his schemes, noting that Davenport had the “athletic qualities” they were looking for, and were impressed by his “skill-set that allowed him to be able to rush the passer.” There’s no denying his abilities were brilliant; standing at 6-foot-6, the 285-pounder had tremendous reach and pace for his size. But little did Allen and the Saints know that the giant was injury-plagued.

He suffered a toe sprain in his rookie season and missed three games, but since he wasn’t the main guy at the time, the Saints let it go. Then, in the second, he started 13 games before suffering a Lisfranc fracture, missing four games, and then missed four more games in 2020 due to an elbow bruise.

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A year later, he had his best season, logging nine sacks, 39 combined tackles, nine tackles for loss, and 16 QB hits, all while playing just 11 games due to his recurring shoulder injury. By the time he learned how to stay consistent, the Saints had already moved on, with the 2022 season being his last with them, when he also had surgery to amputate the top of his left pinky finger.

Davenport then made his way to the Minnesota Vikings, where he suffered a high ankle sprain on his right ankle, playing only four games. He then went to the Detroit Lions, where he spent two seasons, with the 2024 season ending due to a season-ending triceps injury.

Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard, before the start of the 2025 season, said that “he only obstacle for Davenport is health and availability,” though he noted that Davenport had taken no off days during the offseason. So much for that; he missed eight games in 2024 due to a recurring shoulder injury.

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“Obviously, the biggest thing for Marcus, and it’s been that way throughout his career, is his ability to be healthy and maintain his health,” Allen admitted in August. “But when he’s out there, he’s a disruptive force.”

While Allen hoped to see a more disruptive Davenport, to which he gave glimpses during his debut, the storyline that could’ve been has fallen apart now.