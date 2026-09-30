Mariachi Band Member Calls Out “Racist Criticism” After Performing U.S. National Anthem at Eagles-Bears Game

The crowd at Soldier Field cheered Mariachi Herencia De México, a Chicago-based Mariachi band, who played the national anthem ahead of the clash between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Chicago Bears.

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The group even earned two Latin Grammy nominations. However, their appearance at Soldier Field was allegedly not received warmly, according to a member.

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“Yesterday, we had the opportunity to perform the United States National Anthem for the #NFL game between the #ChicagoBears and the #Eagles, and it was incredible to do so with love and respect for a great nation,” Alonso Orozco Jr. wrote on X. “However, a huge wave of racist criticism has emerged.”

The band has 14 musicians from across the USA and Mexico, who came together to celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month. The celebrations extend from September 15 to October 15, recognizing the history, culture, and contributions of Americans with Hispanic ancestry.

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Census data shows that Mexicans make up about 21.5% of Chicago’s population, and 74% of Latino residents.

Mariachi Herencia de México began 10 years ago. Founder Cesar Maldonado revealed that the performance was inspired by a Cuban-American jazz star, Arturo Sandoval. It was the first time a mariachi band had sung the national anthem in the Chicago Bears’ 106-year history.

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Chicago-based artist Sandra Delgado, who sang at halftime, told CBS Chicago before the game that the band’s performance was going to be “beautiful and meaningful” and that it was “going to bring down the house.”

Nevertheless, the unnecessary backlash against the band hasn’t gone unnoticed. Ruben Gallego, a senator from Arizona, sent a public apology to the band following the criticism.

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“I am sorry you are going through this, you did a beautiful job,” Gallego wrote to the band. “America is proud of you and loves you. I don’t understand the freak out. … WT– is wrong with some of y’all.”

However, the performance was still pretty special for the Chicago-based group.

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“It was a very special moment for us,” Maldonado told The Chicago Tribune. “Chicago being our home and the Bears being our team, I think it was a perfect backdrop to do this and to unite the world through music, which is what our mission is.”

Violinist Cristian Paez noted that the performance was “very important and very international.”

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“(We were) very proud, very happy, very honored to be playing last night,” he said.

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Mariachi Monumental de Mexico also played the anthem at the Green Bay Packers vs. Atlanta Falcons game.

Ultimately, the racist backlash against Mariachi Herencia de Mexico’s stirring rendition of the national anthem only amplifies the true purpose of Hispanic Heritage Month. While internet critics focused on dividing the fanbase, the Chicago-based musicians stood tall and celebrated the diverse cultural roots.