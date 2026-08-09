“Mass Exodus”: Rams Legend Kurt Warner Confirms Major Regret Over Pro Football Hall of Fame Speech

The Hall of Fame weekend brought a special sense of reflection for Kurt Warner but it also came with some frustration. Although he was not part of the 2026 class, the former quarterback returned to Canton as a host alongside Rich Eisen and Louis Riddick. Having entered the Hall in 2017, Warner felt overwhelmed, but the hectic schedule took him off-guard.

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After the ceremony, a fan praised Warner on X for his emotional comments before Larry Fitzgerald’s speech, saying, “I listened to your comments before Fitz’s speech on ESPN radio. The emotion in your voice was so real. Very touching. By the way, YOUR induction speech at this ceremony was every bit as brilliant as Fitz’….and that goin’ some! Congratulations to both of you.”

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But Warner felt he could have done much better than what he did.

“Thank you – I loved my speech – just wish I didn’t have to give it at 10:30 at night, after a rain delay and a mass exodus!!” Warner said. “The energy wasn’t in the delivery like I wished due to the long day… love the new format much better!”

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The Pro Football Hall of Fame officially welcomed five new members in 2026: Drew Brees, Larry Fitzgerald, Luke Kuechly, Adam Vinatieri and Roger Craig. The five football stars were formally inducted during a special ceremony on August 8, 2026, in Canton, Ohio.

Warner also got his share of appreciation. His former teammate Fitzgerald praised him during his induction speech.

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“Kurt Warner is my other teammate,” Fitzgerald said. “I want to thank him. He came to the Cardinals when I was 21, and he shaped me by the example that he set through his faith, through his service to the community as a teammate, a husband and a father, and also his weird, insatiable love for spaghetti.

“I don’t know, when you demanded that I elevate my preparation, consistency, and accountability, you dragged me into life’s winner’s circle. The timing couldn’t have been better for a young, impressionable kid, and I continued to aspire to be.”

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Kurt Warner was officially inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton in 2017, alongside LaDainian Tomlinson, Terrell Davis, Morten Andersen, Jason Taylor, Kenny Easley and Jerry Jones. He earned that honor through an outstanding career, including two NFL MVP awards, which he won in 1999 and 2001.

Warner also led the St. Louis Rams to a Super Bowl XXXIV win and earned the Super Bowl MVP award. Now, it came full circle for Kurt Warner.