Massive Boost for Free Agent Diego Pavia’s Career as Supplemental Draft Update Opens a New Lifeline Through UFL

Diego Pavia’s NFL journey seems to have hit a dead end. But the former Vanderbilt quarterback could have another route to professional football.

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The United Football League’s upcoming draft gives players another opportunity to continue their careers. Diego Pavia can perhaps get another chance to play football.

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The UFL announced on October 15 that its 2027 draft will take place on November 18 in St. Louis. The 15-round event will bring together all eight teams, with the first two rounds airing on NFL Network at 8 p.m. ET. The draft pool includes 2027 NFL Draft-eligible rookies and players from the 2023–2026 draft classes who have been on an NFL roster since June 13, 2026.

Pavia went undrafted in April 2026 before signing with the Baltimore Ravens. It was already going to be tough for him to make the roster, with Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley, Joe Fagnano, and Skylar Thompson already on the lineup. As expected, Pavia was cut by the team on July 23 to make room for Ethan Pocic.

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Since he was released, there has been no interest expressed by any NFL team, and the season is also underway. Pavia has taken to content creation now, and goes about live streaming. Recently, he sparked some conversation after being seen at the Colorado-Utah game, after addressing how he could have played for Deion Sanders had he accepted an offer to play at Jackson State.

Pavia finished second in the voting for the Heisman Trophy last year. And yet, the QB fell out of the draft. One of the main reasons was his height; he measured just short of 5-foot-10, when it was initially believed he was taller. Another might have been his rather controversial attitude: Pavia did not shy away from speaking his mind.

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He threw shade at the Heisman voters after he finished second.

Pavia’s college career gives teams a clear picture of what he can bring to a professional football offense. At Vanderbilt, he helped the Commodores record the first 10-win season in program history. He also earned SEC Offensive Player of the Year honors after accounting for 39 total touchdowns and 3,539 passing yards.

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Diego Pavia has consistently backed his ability to compete.

“I want to show every team that whoever I’m blessed enough to go to, you’re going to get someone who is a winner.”

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The UFL has a 64-player camp roster limit, and teams will be able to sign additional free agents after the draft concludes. That means Pavia’s options would not necessarily end if he is not selected on November 18.

Before the 2026 NFL Draft, he made his desire for an opportunity clear, saying:

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“Whoever takes me (in the NFL) and takes a chance on me will get everything I’ve got.”

NFL reporter Evan Sidery reported on X that the UFL was trying to pursue Diego Pavia to be the “face” of the league. However, nothing became of this.

The UFL has provided a route back to the NFL for players in the past. Offensive tackle Gottlieb Ayedze, for example, played in the UFL before earning another NFL opportunity and joining the Miami Dolphins’ practice squad. Dallas Cowboys star kicker Brandon Aubrey used to play for the UFL’s Birmingham Stallions. Dallas WR KaVontae Turpin also came from the UFL, where he played for the New Jersey Generals.

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Interestingly, Diego Pavia has a door open for him in the CFL too. The Winnipeg Blue Bombers hold negotiating rights over the QB, which gives them rights to sign him if he does decide to suit up for the league.

Pavia’s NFL setback has left his future hanging in the balance, but the UFL draft could offer a timely twist. Will a team give Pavia the shot he has been waiting for, or will another door close on his professional football hopes?