Matt Hasselbeck Throws Harsh Accusations at Bengals Owner Mike Brown Amid Trey Hendrickson Saga

The Cincinnati Bengals media guide landed on Matt Hasselbeck’s college-dorm desk like a relic from a bygone era. While every other NFL team boasted glossy, full-color playbooks bursting with promise, the Bengals’ offering was stark, utilitarian—black and white. It wasn’t just paper; it was a premonition. Decades later, that grayscale first impression crystallized into a harsh, full-color accusation from the former Pro Bowl QB. And he aimed squarely at Mike Brown amidst the swirling Trey Hendrickson contract saga.

“The Bengals just have this reputation of being a team that doesn’t spend money,” Hasselbeck declared on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, his voice laced with Ohio-bred frustration. “I mean, even when I was coming out in the draft… the Bengals would send coaches because they didn’t have scouts. They didn’t have enough scouts… Every other team, theirs was in color. The Bengals were the last team in the NFL. Theirs was in black and white.” Hasselbeck, whose family roots dig deep into Cincinnati soil, didn’t hold back.

He drew a stark contrast between the Bengals and organizations known for spare-no-expense operations like the Colts. “The Colts were… widely thought of as a first class organization,” he noted. “No expense is spared… That’s not the reputation of the Cincinnati Bengals.” His critique landed like a perfectly timed blitz, piercing the lingering fog of the Hendrickson holdout.

Enter Joe Burrow, the $275 million franchise cornerstone whose Jedi-like calm belies a growing impatience. Observing the Hendrickson drama, Burrow acknowledged the obvious: “Of course,” he stated, it’s a distraction. Hasselbeck, momentarily distracted himself, quipped about Burrow’s new look: “Oh, he talked about distraction. The distraction for me was looking at his new hair. He looks like Anakin Skywalker. Um, which is actually a compliment.” But the compliment masked a deeper truth.

Burrow hasn’t been shy about urging the front office to deploy their ~$32 million in available 2025 cap space. Hence, publicly championing extensions for Tee Higgins, Ja’Marr Chase, and Hendrickson. “They have the cap space to get it done,” Burrow has insisted. His voice carried the weight of a leader watching his castle walls strain. The financial chasm is stark: Burrow’s deal averages $55 million annually (with a $57.5 million cap hit this year), while rookies like Daxton Hill scrape by near the league minimum of $750,000.

Franchise frugality on Trial: Hendrickson holdout tests Bengals’ spending philosophy

The Hendrickson saga is more than a contract dispute. It’s a stress test for the Bengals’ evolving identity. Can a franchise historically defined by its thrift—a frugality that extends beyond player payroll to scouting budgets and operational corners cut—truly pivot to sustain a championship window built on Burrow’s brilliance? Hendrickson, the quiet force whose 77 career sacks and 14 forced fumbles speak volumes. It represents that critical investment beyond the offensive fireworks.

“They’re going to fight in free agency and then they’re going to fight in this situation because they’re not paying their best players. Now, I know they’ve done it on the offensive side of the ball.” Hasselbeck fumed the All-Pro edge rusher, Hendrickson, who has also terrorized quarterbacks with back-to-back 17.5-sack seasons, skipped mandatory minicamp, visibly agitated by his $15.8 million salary, a figure that barely cracks the Top 20 at his position despite him leading the entire NFL in sacks last year.

The stalemate feels personal, a modern echo of past frugal battles that earned Cincy the unflattering ‘Cheap-innati’ moniker. It’s a reputation fortified by whispers of skimpy amenities. Sports drinks, towels, even equipment, and a front-office philosophy seemingly allergic to guaranteed money beyond the megastars.

2025 Base Salary $15.8 M $25.25 M 2025 Cap Hit $18.66 M $45.99 M Average Annual Value $21 M AAV on current one-year deal $55 M AAV (5‑year, $275 M extension) Guarantees $8 M guaranteed; no long-term security ~$219 M guaranteed

His absence, even amid resumed negotiations, casts a shadow. Moreover, as the storm clouds gather over Paycor Stadium, Hasselbeck’s black-and-white memory serves as a stark reminder. Reputations, like old media guides, are hard to reprint. The Bengals’ next move, whether opening the vault for their sack leader or letting the fog linger, will write the next chapter in vivid, undeniable color. The question isn’t just about paying Trey Hendrickson. It’s about whether Cincinnati is finally ready to invest in the full spectrum of winning.