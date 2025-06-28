Matt LaFleur & Brian Gutekunst Poised to Humble New Packers Prez Despite Being Set Up For Failure

So much for a smooth new era in Titletown, just days after stepping into his new role, Green Bay Packers President Ed Policy sent shockwaves through the Cheesehead community. He made it clear—there’s no plan to extend head coach Matt LaFleur or general manager Brian Gutekunst before the 2025 season. Both still have two years left on their deals, but Policy’s decision feels more like a pressure test than a patience play. Why bet against your own guys after the team made a postseason push with a young roster? The answer might just lie in the schedule.

Now, to be fair, Policy tried to keep it cordial. “All three of them [are] under multi-year contracts,” he said, referring to LaFleur, Gutekunst, and operations exec Russ Ball. “None of them are up at the end of this year. We won’t be doing anything going into this season.” That’s a line drawn in the sand. Still, he added, “I have a terrific relationship with Matt. I think he’s performing at a very high level.” Translation? Ball’s in their court. If they want new deals, they’ve got to earn them.

However, here’s the kicker—the Packers might be staring down one of the most brutal schedules in the league. That’s what came up when Rich Eisen chatted with NFL scheduling exec Mike North. The list of games? Insane. “Packers-Commanders, Packers-Cowboys, Packers-Bengals, Packers-Steelers with Aaron Rodgers, Packers-Eagles, Packers-Broncos, Packers-Ravens.” That’s a heavyweight lineup.

Moreover, the division isn’t cutting them any slack either. Eisen didn’t sugarcoat it: “The Packers are must-see television with a brutal schedule Yeah, yeah look at that schedule they could easily start one and three heading into the bye week and it’s kind of panic mode because they are a Tough spot playoff wise.” They’ll start off at home against the Lions, but facing the NFC East and AFC North doesn’t leave much breathing room. Especially when the NFC North is “maybe the toughest this division has ever been.”

Finally, Eisen summed it up best: “A lot of the Packers, the whole country’s gonna be watching because it is must-see television and they’ve got their work cut out for them. What’s more likely, they go 12-5 or 5-12?” If Matt LaFleur and Gutekunst do pull off a 12-5 miracle, Ed Policy might be forced to eat his own words—and a contract extension may be the only way out. But what exactly is Policy up to?

Ed Policy’s vision with Matt LaFleur and the Packers

The torch officially passes in Titletown. Ed Policy takes over from Mark Murphy during the Packers’ shareholders’ meeting on July 25, just days after Murphy hits the retirement mark. The Green and Gold are coming off back-to-back playoff berths, but with only one postseason win, expectations are heating up. And GM Brian Gutekunst summed it up best after last season: “I think it’s time we start competing for championships.” Now, to understand where things are headed, it’s worth looking back.

Policy is not new to the Packers front office—he’s been around since 2012. He was even part of the hiring process for both Gutekunst and LaFleur. Interestingly, before 2018, team presidents stayed hands-off in coaching hires. But Murphy flipped the model, giving himself more say in football decisions. That gave Gutekunst room to focus solely on roster building.

Even so, the numbers speak for themselves. Since taking over, Gutekunst has led the Packers to a 73-42-1 record—the fourth-best win rate in the league. Meanwhile, LaFleur has gone 67-33, with five playoff trips and two NFC title game appearances. That’s no small feat, especially in the fiercely competitive NFC.

Yet, Policy is leaving room for change. “If that means changing the structure, then we’ll change the structure,” he said. He’s not sticking to any blueprint if it doesn’t help the team win.

Ultimately, Policy made his mission loud and clear: “Win football games, number one; keep the Packers in Green Bay, number two; and to strengthen our community, number three.” Whether LaFleur and Gutekunst stay part of that mission depends on how well the Packers execute it.