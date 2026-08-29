Matt LaFleur Confirms Handing Jordan Love a Major Head-Coaching Responsibility Against Cardinals

The Green Bay Packers beat the Arizona Cardinals 42-38 on Friday night in their preseason finale. Unlike other games, there was a big change on the sidelines. Jordan Love, who was rested for this game, swapped the pads for a coach headset.

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“One little nugget I’ll give you guys: [Adam Stenavich] called the first half, did an outstanding job, and then we had J-Love call the second half,” LaFleur said after the game. “I don’t know if you guys could tell that or not, but that was pretty cool just to hear his demeanor on the headset and how calm, cool, and collected he was throughout the entire game, especially in those critical moments. It’s not a surprise to me because that’s what we see on the field too.”

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LaFleur said the idea came to him just before the game started. He asked Jordan Love if he wanted to call the plays in the second half, and Love agreed. Looking at his work, LaFleur even praised him.

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The Packers did not score in the third quarter, where the Cardinals scored 11 straight points. However, they rebounded in the fourth quarter and scored 18 points, including a late touchdown that helped them win the game.

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Instead of Love, Kyle McCord quarterbacked the Packers this time and did a respectable job. He finished 22-of-35 on passes for 226 yards and scored four touchdowns. He was pick-free, but was sacked three times.

“He did a heck of a job, man,” LaFleur said about the young quarterback. “He was just so poised, and his ability to operate and function was really impressive. I think he definitely has the demeanor, no doubt about it. He’s in total control out there, and he’s willing to stand in the pocket and deliver in the face of pressure. Yeah, I thought he did an outstanding job.”

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Love’s control of the offense proved that he knows the system inside out. 18 points in one quarter is no joke; Love made a proper statement with his duties as a play caller. He was also seen speaking to McCord on the sidelines, perhaps guiding him through the best possible plays.

Jordan Love isn’t the only starter to have doubled up as coach this preseason. The Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen was also seen with a coaching headset in their preseason finale against the Steelers, but he did not call plays. Allen was, however, speaking to the staff via the headset, head coach Joe Brady revealed. The Bills quarterback believes he’d make an explosive playcaller someday, he said in a press conference before the Steelers game.

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When Jordan Love returns to the field as the Packers’ QB1 during the season, fans should be confident about the offense he’ll be playing in.