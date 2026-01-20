Matt LaFleur Makes Decision on Packers DC After Dolphins Hire Jeff Hafley

The Green Bay Packers have been looking to rebuild their defense ever since Jeff Hafley left the position. While the ongoing season saw them fall short to the Chicago Bears in the wild-card round clash, responsibilities lay even heavier for Matt LaFleur. However, it seems like they have now found a suitable landing spot, as recent reports unveiled their word with the Eagles coach.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“The #Packers will interview #Eagles DBs coach and pass-game coordinator Christian Parker for their vacant DC job after Jeff Hafley took the Dolphins head-coaching position,” insider Jordan Schultz wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates!