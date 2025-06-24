Matt LaFleur Set to Dump Jordan Love’s Most Trusted WR Despite Promising Packers Improvement – Report

The Green Bay Packers had a solid run in 2024. Sure, the playoff loss stung, but an 11-5 regular season showed real progress—and maybe even a glimpse of what’s to come. This offseason, they’ve doubled down on building up their offense, adding not one, not two, but three new wide receivers through the draft. And when a team brings in that much new talent at one position, it usually means something’s shifting behind the scenes. The writing’s on the wall: someone might be on their way out. And while it’s never easy, especially when it’s a familiar face, that’s just part of the game.

With reports coming in on the players who might be traded, two names have been narrowed down: Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks. However, one name is likelier than the other. Peter Bukowski of Locked On Packers, in his recent video on YouTube, talked about the trade rumors coming out of Green Bay. “Teams have called about Romeo Doubs. Teams have called about Dontayvion Wicks. And you gauge the trade market there. I think, again, I’ve always said that I think Doubs is the guy that makes the most sense,” he said, making Doubs more likely of the two to be traded.

Peter also talked about the reason why it is Doubs, who makes the most sense to be traded. His answer lay entirely on one word: Desirability. “He (Romeo Doubs) would be desirable to other teams, and the Packers would be more willing to give him up in a trade,” Peter said. Hinting towards Matt LaFleur possibly being done with the youngster, especially after the incident last year, which caused Doubs to be suspended for a game by the Packers. Even if that isn’t the case, it seems that overfilling of WR rookies and having more demand is the reason why LaFleur has agreed to trade Doubs.

This would also come as a surprise to quarterback Jordan Love, who had a special bond and trust with Romeo. After all, in a previous interview, Love had said that he would trust Doubs with his wedding bands. “I mean, I’m going to trust Romeo (Doubs). I’m putting it in his hands right there,” he had said. While Love never called Doubs or any of his receivers, for that matter, as his No.1 WR, it is safe to say that if he is indeed traded, Love would be heartbroken.

It also appears that the Packers might just value Wicks more than Doubs. While these are still rumors, it seems that the Packers have a feeling that Wicks has more long-term potential than Doubs, which is also why they may be hesitant to trade Dontayvion. While he still has a pretty strong drop issue, the Packers might believe that unlocking his potential might help them in the long run. Another factor that arises in this decision is the injury to Christian Watson. While there is no fixed date for Watson’s return, he is estimated to return mid-season. In this situation, LaFleur would not want to depend completely on rookies like Matthew Golden to run deep. And therefore, stay with Wicks, considering his potential to develop.

While Doubs’ trade is not confirmed and still a rumor, there is still a chance we can see him in the Packers jersey. But if that does happen, there will be a lot on his plate. After all, there’s still a lot he needs to prove.

Romeo Doubs will have a lot on line this season at the Packers

Romeo Doubs had a very average season last year, receiving only 601 yards for 4 touchdowns, but that doesn’t show how good a player he is. Even during the Packers’ OTAs earlier this month, he had impressed everyone with how effortlessly he does it all. “He looks great out there,” Packers HC Matt LaFleur said after an OTA practice. “I don’t know if you guys can tell a difference in his physique, he does look like a specimen out there. But he does, he does a great job.”

As good as he looked in the OTAs this month, his season last year was the opposite. Apart from the average performances, where he never once crossed the 100-yard mark in a single game, he was suspended for a game. The reason? Doubs had disappeared from the training for two days without him or his agent a reason or answering calls. Other than that, he had two concussions during the season, which meant that he missed a few games.

While Doubs might not have had a good season, he now has a chance to redeem himself. With only one season remaining on his contract, Doubs will either have to find a trade or get an extension. And the way to get the extension? Prove himself on the field. As Christian Watson is still out injured until mid-season, Doubs now has the opportunity to prove to the team and the coach that they can count on him. “My goal going into this year is to be a winner. Obviously, to be a player within this offense and ultimately to help out two [new] receivers that are here learning the system,” he said while declaring his intentions of staying on the team.