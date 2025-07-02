Matt LaFleur Should Sacrifice Jordan Love’s Offense To Bring T.J. Watt To Packers, says Analyst

What would you give up for greatness? That’s the question swirling in Green Bay, where the Packers face a moment that could define their next, yet most crucial, decade. They’re stacked at wide receiver. They’re steady at quarterback. But they’re missing the one piece every true contender needs, and that is a nightmare off the edge. And the major reported concerns at the Steelers regarding T.J. Watt could be the piece that fills the void.

T.J. Watt, the league’s most dangerous sack artist not named Myles Garrett, may not be on the market yet, but his absence from Steelers camp started whispers. Due to that, Green Bay fans understand the value of this moment, as it is a rare opportunity to acquire a generational pass rusher, one who also happens to be a Wisconsin legend. Some insiders who know the Packers well think they are better prepared than others to make the move, but it won’t be simple.

Pacers analyst Peter Bukowski lit the fuse this week, floating a scenario that sent fans into frenzy. On his podcast, Bukowski proposed trading either Romeo Doubs or Dontayvion Wicks, alongside a Day 2 draft pick, to bring Watt to Green Bay. “Would you do a third and Dontayvion Wicks for T.J. Watt right now — plus a top-market extension?” Bukowski asked. “He’s just objectively a more impactful player… the greatest fumble creator of all time.” This is the kind of pick that needs boldness from the front office and a willingness to move the balance away from QB1’s comfort zone in order to be the best defense.

The suggestion isn’t just podcast fodder. Romeo Doubs has already been rumored to be on the trade block since before the draft, especially after the Packers selected wideouts Matthew Golden (No. 23 overall) and Savion Williams (No. 87). With those two added to a room that already has Christian Watson, Jayden Reed, and Tucker Kraft, it’s clear that Jordan Love‘s huddle has too many mouths to feed. Doubs also missed time last year and was briefly suspended. While he has shown flashes, he may be the odd man out.

T.J. Watt’s potential arrival could signal a defensive power shift in the NFC

There’s no mistaking what T.J. Watt would mean to the Packers. 108 career sacks, 331 solo tackles, and a spot at No. 11 on the NFL’s Top 100 for 2025, and perhaps that is just the beginning, with his best years likely still ahead. He’s a “big play waiting to happen,” as Bukowski put it, and would pair perfectly with Rashan Gary to give Green Bay one of the most menacing edge tandems in the league.

The Steelers, who recently added Aaron Rodgers, DK Metcalf, and Jalen Ramsey, are clearly in “win-now” mode. But Watt’s contract problems aren’t over yet, and many are starting to wonder why he’s not at camp. If Pittsburgh recognizes the need for another offensive weapon, which could be, particularly, a young receiver with Rodgers’ knowledge like Doubs, the trade suddenly makes a lot more sense.

And there’s cap room too. The Packers quietly freed up space by releasing. CB Jaire Alexander, clearing the way for a blockbuster deal. Watt wouldn’t come cheap, and the situation is yet to be monitored. However, a move would energize Lambeau like no other since the transition from Favre to Rodgers. Picture Watt chasing Justin Fields, Jared Goff, and Caleb Williams in the NFC North while he is still in Wisconsin. It sells itself.

But here’s the dilemma: Can LaFleur live with giving up a piece of Jordan Love’s offense? When you switch a receiver for a defender, it becomes evident that the defense is now in control. It’s a shift like the 2015 Broncos or 2020 Bucs. Indeed, teams win championships on both sides of the ball. But occasionally, you have to sacrifice comfort for chaos. And chaos? That’s all in the hands of Watt.