Matt Miller Announces Indefinite Leave From ESPN Amid Investigation Over Alleged Fantasy Football Fraud

On June 23, ESPN NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller revealed that he was in a car crash and was brutally injured. The accident nearly caused him to lose his life, as his arm had to be amputated to keep him alive. Now that he is making his way back after a drastic change, Miller announced a difficult decision.

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“A quick update: The surgery to remove my left arm was successful with hopes of an eventual prosthetic replacement,” the analyst wrote on X. “Similarly, the femur and patella surgeries were also successful and the fantastic surgery team was able to save my left leg.

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“To best focus on my healing and recovery, I’m stepping away indefinitely and will be placed on leave from ESPN. Thank you to all for the prayers and thoughts; please keep them coming.”

Per KOAM, the accident occurred on June 17, when Miller’s 2023 Ford Bronco collided with a semi tractor-trailer. He crossed over the center of the road and hit the front of the tractor. Oronogo Fire, METS ambulance, and Jasper County Deputies responded, and the analyst was airlifted to Mercy Hospital.

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Miller’s identity was not revealed at this point. The other driver escaped without any injuries.

The ESPN analyst later revealed that he sustained significant injuries, including several fractures and broken ribs.

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Following the crash, Miller launched a GoFundMe campaign to help support his recovery. The drive raised $51,147 of a $55,000 goal. Pat McAfee chipped in $5,525, and Adam Schefter added $1,000 to help their colleague. But the fundraiser has remained inactive since July 3, 2026. That’s likely because of the controversy around the analyst that caught the public’s eye.

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Awful Announcing investigated a Reddit thread titled “Matt Miller Leagues and Scam,” which went viral after the GoFundMe link was set up. Reporters Brendon Kleen and Ben Koo then revealed that Matt Miller was allegedly behind a scam involving charity fantasy football leagues, camps, and scouting lessons.

At least seven people claimed they even paid $500 as a buy-in to enter these leagues. However, Miller was allegedly “unreachable” when they came to collect their wins. The analyst reportedly organized 91 fantasy leagues last season.

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The Missouri Attorney General’s Office has launched an investigation into the matter, Awful Announcing, and USA Today reported.

For now, Miller is officially on an indefinite leave of absence from ESPN, and his GoFundMe page remains paused. Everyone, including Schefter and other renowned ESPN members, has expressed their good wishes for Miller’s physical recovery. But the lingering legal troubles might become a hurdle.

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He joined ESPN back in 2021 and worked across NFL Live, SportsCenter, Get Up, ESPN+, and ESPN Radio.