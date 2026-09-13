“‘Matt Patricia Lost Ohio St. the Game Tonight’: Joe Burrow’s LSU Ex-Teammate Weighs In on Julian Sayin vs Arch Manning

One of the most anticipated college football games took place on September 12 between the Texas Longhorns and Ohio State Buckeyes at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium. The Longhorns defeated DC Matt Patricia’s Buckeyes in a close 24-23 battle, capping off a wild fourth-quarter comeback that had fans on both sides losing their minds.

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The Longhorns trailed by 20 points until they headed into the final quarter before roaring back with three unanswered touchdowns. By the time the dust settled, everyone had something to say about how the Buckeyes lost a 20-point lead.

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Among those critics was Breiden Fehoko (Joe Burrow’s former LSU teammate), who didn’t hold back on the quarterback debate on X.

“Arch will go in the first round cause he’s got the highest ceiling out of any QB in the class, but he wasn’t the better Quarterback on the field tonight. I thought Julian Sayin was damn near perfect. Matt Patricia lost Ohio St. the game tonight.”

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The Longhorns’ signal caller, Arch Manning, led three straight touchdown drives for the team, racking up 197 yards and scoring one touchdown, with one interception. But Julin Sayin’s performance came out on top of Manning. While keeping up the Buckeyes’ production, he threw for 278 yards with one interception and a touchdown.

The Longhorns’ receivers made a significant contribution by dropping some crucial passes during the game, which cost the team two touchdowns.

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First, Manning threw a deep pass to Auburn transfer Cam Coleman, but he failed to secure it, as the ball bounced off his hands. The second one bounced off Ryan Wingo’s hands. This cost them three points, as they had to settle it with a field goal.

These two misses gained heavy backlash from the fans. Chase Daniel, former Detroit Lions quarterback, also joined in calling out the misses by the Texas Longhorns’ receivers.

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“Arch Manning can’t do it all himself….2 TD’s just completely dropped.”

The Buckeyes controlled the tempo for three quarters. But the Longhorns didn’t just survive the storm; they flipped the game momentum. Turning what looked like a blowout loss into one of the more memorable comebacks.