Matthew Golden Sends Strong Support to Jordan Love as Pressure Mounts on Packers QB

“You can never have enough weapons around the quarterback.” That was Matt LaFleur, not talking about the 49ers or Chiefs but about his own Packers. Bold. Given that Green Bay has been behaving as though WR1s are optional accessories for the past 20 years. Then, all of a sudden…in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Packers surprised everyone by selecting a wide receiver in the first round with the 23rd pick. For the first time since 2002.

The last person they took a WR that early was Javon Walker. The quarterback was Brett Favre. While Jordan Love had just turned four. But now the Packers have Matthew Golden. Texas speed demon who just finished an SEC season with 987 yards and 9 touchdowns. Runs a 4.29, looking like a running deep threat. Going all out for his QB.

When questioned about his chemistry with Love, Golden avoided the usual rookie jargon. No ‘blessed to be here’ fluff. He sounded like a guy who understood the task. “Yeah, it’s gonna be what it’s supposed to be. Over time, you gotta gain his [Love’s] trust,” Golden said. “So for me, it’s just going out there, just putting my best foot forward each and every day. And just allowing him to know that I’m gonna be there right where I need to be. So I just feel like for me, it’s gonna happen over time.” In other words, he’s not simply here to sprint quickly in shorts. He’s got his QBs back. And he’s here to earn Love’s trust, brick by brick, rep by rep. Because the guy knows where his loyalty lies.

Golden quickly put an end to the Texans’ flirtation with the hometown-kid plotline, saying, “I’m right where I wanna be, that’s all I can say. I’m excited for where I am now, for the team I’m about to play for.” And now he has his eyes set on his goals for the 2025 season. When asked what his goals are for the rookie year. Golden said bluntly, “Definitely wanna go get that Lambeau Trophy, man.” That blank space in the locker room, where a Super Bowl trophy should be, is clearly on his mind. The Packers haven’t hoisted the Lombardi since 2011, and even with four already in the case, Golden’s thinking legacy. Banner No. 5.

But all that talk sounds cheap unless it’s validated by the guy who’s throwing you the ball. And Love? He’s nodding already. “From Day 1 when he got here, he’s showcased just the versatility he has running routes, the speed he has and his ability to catch,” Love said about Golden. “I think he’s definitely going to be a playmaker for us and excited to see how far he can go.” High marks from a quarterback who, to be honest, needs some playmakers to step up if he hopes to keep things from getting out of hand in Green Bay.

Jordan Love has the weapons, now the Packers want results

So, now here’s the thing: Jordan Love needs all the help he can get, and he needs it immediately. After a stellar 2023 where he threw for 4,624 yards and 37 touchdowns, Love entered 2024 as the chosen one. For a team that only produces Hall of Fame pipelines and doesn’t do quarterback drama, he looked like Aaron Rodgers 2.0, a full-circle quarterback tale. Then reality sat in.

Against the Eagles in the first week in Brazil, Love damaged his MCL in the final minute. He never fully recovered his prior magic, missing two games, and returned at a lower rate. The flow was poor, but the numbers – 3,601 yards and 25 touchdowns – were still good. He threw 14 picks, and in the Wild Card round against Philly again, he put up one of the worst games of his career. No touchdowns, three interceptions, and a 41.5 passer rating. The guy who torched secondaries down the stretch in 2023 looked like he was still rehabbing in 2024.

And here’s the problem: Green Bay doesn’t do ‘average’ at quarterback. Not after Favre. Not after Rodgers. If Love isn’t that guy again in 2025, the whispers will get louder. And the pressure will mount. This is why Matthew Golden isn’t just a shiny new player with his shiny neck chains; he’s the front office’s lifeline. The WR1 team has been allergic to drafting for 23 years suddenly became the guy who has to unlock the quarterback they already committed to.