Matthew Stafford Admits Trouble With Daughters After Clearing Stance on Wanting a Son

Let’s get one thing straight: Matthew Stafford can take a hit. Across 15 NFL seasons, he has left us awestruck with his stats. But the moment he talks about his daughters, that’s when the real emotion hits. Fans know very well that he is a girl dad. And, Matthew Stafford never fails to share his raw emotions, be it the fear, joys, or the deep gratitude he feels on parenting his girls. But this time, he came forth to unravel the troubles with his daughter in his recent appearance on The Morning After podcast.

Hosted by his wife, Kelly Stafford, Matthew took to addressing the terrifying thought of his daughters growing up. “I get all teary-eyed. It’s awful,” he confessed on The Morning After, speaking about the emotional videos Kelly sends him of a father walking his daughters down the aisle.

“I think about having to do that four times… what a killer. But at the same time… what a lucky guy to have been a part of that girl’s life for that long,” he further noted. Indeed, the idea of his daughters getting married is emotionally overwhelming for the Los Angeles Rams QB.

via Imago Via Instagram @kbstafford89

Stafford and Kelly share four daughters, including their “double trouble” twins Sawyer and Chandler (8), Hunter (6), and Tyler (4). The couple, who married in April 2015, often keep fans updated on their family life—from ballet recitals and school runs to beach days and movie nights.

Stafford’s take on fatherhood came up during a March 2025 appearance on the New Heights podcast, hosted by Jason and Travis Kelce. Jason, who’s also a girl dad, asked for advice, to which Stafford replied, “Buckle up, dog.” He continued, “It’s a blast, man. We’re rocking and rolling, wearing leotards all the time, doing gymnastics around the house. It’s crazy.” He further added, “At this point, I don’t even know what I would do with a boy. I can’t even wrap my head around it… I’m all in on the girls.” He is fully embracing the experience.

Kelly Stafford has also praised his parenting style, saying, “He’s just so gentle and caring with these little girls who love him with all their hearts. He was meant to be a girl dad.” She called him “the softest, most patient man.” Matthew drops her daughters off at school dressed in Rams gear. He is, indeed, a man transformed by fatherhood. But is he missing being the father of a boy?

Matthew Stafford talks about not having a son

On The Morning After podcast, Matthew took to address the idea of never having a son. “I thought it would be extra challenging if we did have a boy,” he adds, given that there would be an added pressure of following his footsteps. So, it’s less about gender dynamics but more about the burden of legacy. “I’ve known what it’s like to have expectations since I was 15 years old or so, probably,” he shared. “I thank my lucky stars that I didn’t have that from six to 15.” He is indeed thankful.

He feels relieved that no one will ever compare his children’s lives to his own NFL career. Stafford added, “That was a possibility for a kid to be 8 years old and everybody at the park looking at him going, ‘Hey, why doesn’t he throw it a little better?’” So, he is happier for his girls being able to choose their own fields in which they seek to excel.

Stafford likes to have a bit of privacy for himself, adding that his most fulfilling moments are those no one else sees. He adds, “Being a parent, for me, is the least outward-facing thing I can do. When I am with them, I am totally focused on them one hundred percent.”

Hence, he doesn’t bother about what somebody else is doing with their kid or what kind of cool trip they had. Matthew Stafford finds joy in the little things in life. That makes him feel like the happiest and most blessed girl dad MVP. And as Stafford recently restructured his $160 million contract to remain in L.A., his commitment to his daughters remains clear.