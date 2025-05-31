Matthew Stafford & Wife Kelly Steal Robin Thicke’s Wedding Thunder as Rams Power Couple Fly Off to Mexico

A long-distance romance that began with a meet-cute at the University of Georgia and ended with four children, a Super Bowl ring, and enough chemistry to make you forget about Hollywood rom-coms. The romance between Kelly Stafford and Matthew Stafford is the stuff of contemporary football fairy tales. She was a cheerleader. He was the star quarterback. But it started like a cheesy love-hate relationship. As Kelly explained in 2024 on the Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe podcast, “Started out horrible…I hated him. I loved him. I dated the backup to piss him off.”

But since then, the glow-up? Unmatched. The couple got married in 2015, after Kelly survived Matthew’s draft, surgeries, and the intense pressure of NFL life. A decade later, the Staffords have created a brand, with four girls, a large California home, and a Super Bowl title with the Rams. But if you ask Kelly, she never thought they would end up together. “I think if you ask anyone who knew us at Georgia if they thought we would have ended up together, four kids, they would have laughed their a—s off. I think I would have laughed my a— off at that.”

But now? They’ve advanced to the stage of famous coupledom where simply showing up somewhere turns heads. This is precisely what happened when they arrived in Mexico for the wedding of Robin Thicke and April Love Geary—and, in the most Stafford-esque manner imaginable, stole a small portion of the newlyweds’ attention. Through a series of Instagram posts, Kelly gave her fans an intimate glimpse into the event. And let’s just say that this was no passive guest experience. The first Instagram story featured a touching sight of Robin and April dancing with their children to Willie Adams’ “Whenever You Call Me I’ll Be There.” Kelly captioned the moment, “Such a special moment. Love y’all so much @aprillovegeary @robinthicke.” But then came the fashion flex.

via Imago Credit: @kbstafford89

Matthew Stafford in a light grey suit and white shirt, and Kelly in a stunning red tube dress with a thigh-high slit, beige stilettos, and a matching clutch, posing next to the wedding signs. In a humorous twist, she zoomed in on Matthew holding a white jute tote and captioned it: “Sneaker bag. Iykyk.” And shortly after, we got to “know.” A close-up of her foot in stilettos with the confession, “Thank God for the sneaker bag 😳.” Relatable queen energy? Hell, yeah.

She ended the story spree in typical Kelly fashion by showing a video of April, wearing a stylish white one-shoulder after-party dress, swaying to the music and stopping in the middle of the groove to enquire, “Is this appropriate?” Kelly responded with her caption, “Nothing is appropriate when you’re this hot @aprillovegeary.” Thunder was officially stolen but with love, of course.

So while Kelly and Matthew Stafford were having a good time, the wedding of Robin Thicke and April Love Geary was a celebrity-studded affair worthy of its own romantic saga.

Inside Robin Thicke & April Love Geary’s star-studded Cabo wedding

Only a week after Robin proposed to April in France—yes, once more—during a dreamy trip to the Cannes Film Festival, the wedding took place on May 30 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. And he used a new ring designed by April’s friend @nikkiwhatnikkiwho of Established Jewellery. April claims that she is “obsessed with it.”

Wearing a royal high-neck, long-sleeved lace gown with a cathedral-length veil, the radiant 30-year-old bride walked down the aisle in front of a gathering. As per TMZ, it included Leonardo DiCaprio, Usher, model Stormi Bree, and others. Robin, 48, looked dapper in a traditional black tux. It has taken them ten years to get to the altar. They first met in 2014 during a Labour Day celebration in Malibu. A year after Robin’s VMA performance with Miley Cyrus, which made him famous overnight. But April wasn’t impressed by the headlines, just intrigued enough to go home with him after bumping into him again at 1 OAK in LA.

During a 2024 episode of The Morning After podcast featuring—you guessed it—Kelly Stafford, April went into great detail about the incident. “He didn’t call me when he first got my number. I saw him again at the club, and I said, ‘You never called me’…We went back to his house for an after-party and I just like, never left.” The rest is history, as they say. Now the couple has three children, Mia, Lola, and Luca.

And April was entirely in bridal mode before the wedding. She had a surprise bridal shower attended by friends, including Meghan Markle and Kelly Stafford. The Markle connection? The first design of the Duchess of Sussex’s wedding invitations was created in 2005. April joked that she got into Markle’s sphere through a tennis lesson that Robin had given her. And found this “group of beautiful, kind, hilarious women.”

Robin and April are now officially married. Following a second proposal, a moment on the French Riviera, and a wedding in Cabo. But hey, if you invite Kelly and Matthew Stafford to your wedding, there’s a chance that their Super Bowl-level glam may take a little bit of your spotlight.