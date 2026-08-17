Matthew Stafford’s Wife Admits Concern Over Parenting Duties After Realizing Rams’ Grueling Schedule

Los Angeles Rams have the 13th-hardest schedule this season. The team travels for eight games on the road and one international regular-season opener. That is something quarterback Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly, is worried about.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Me just now realizing the Rams play in Australia, play on Christmas, play on Thanksgiving Eve, have 7 (possibly more) prime time games, and DON’T HAVE A REAL BYE WEEK. Parenting this season will be such a joy,” Kelly wrote on her Instagram story.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Rams will open the season against the San Francisco 49ers in Melbourne, Australia, marking the first-ever NFL regular-season game in the country. LA will host the Niners at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in September.

Imago CHICAGO, IL – JANUARY 18: Matthew Stafford 9 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on after a touchdown during the NFC Divisional Round playoff football game on January 18, 2026 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 18 NFC Divisional Round Rams at Bears EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260118062

Then the team will travel back to the City of Angels for a Week 2 matchup against the New York Giants. In the following weeks, they have back-to-back road games against the Denver Broncos and Philadelphia Eagles. They have five road games before their bye week in Week 11.

ADVERTISEMENT

On top of that, the Rams will have seven primetime games in 2026. That ties the all-time record set by the 2023 Buffalo Bills and 2025 Kansas City Chiefs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kelly, who brought their daughters to 15 of 17 games last season, understands the heavy management and responsibility this schedule will require. She and Matthew have four daughters: twins Sawyer and Chandler, 9, Hunter, 7, and Tyler, 6. All of them passionately follow football and have become a permanent fixture on the sidelines.

But for that to become a reality, Kelly had to go through “hell.” Last September, she explained it on her The Morning After podcast, talking about the trip to Philly in Week 3.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We get to the airport, and I have to shower all of them…a lot of hair when you have four girls,” Kelly explained on her podcast. “It clogs the drains. It does all the bad stuff. And it takes a f*** ton of time.”

Their travel woes continued with a vehicle mishap when the car that arrived was much smaller than the one Kelly had booked. Somehow, the family managed to squeeze in and start their journey, but Kelly soon realized the driver wasn’t even taking them toward their destination.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I tell the guy to go to Raising Cane’s,” Kelly added. “It’s five minutes away on my phone. All of a sudden, I look down, we’re 20 minutes away. And I’m like ‘Sir, where are we?'”

Although the family arrived safely, managing multiple trips while packing for four young kids was no small feat. But Kelly also mentioned that the girls were “fantastic” during the entire trip, “even with the minor mishaps and mommy being stressed out.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That being said, Matthew and the Rams are preparing to host the New Orleans Saints for their second preseason game. They head into the matchup following a 20-12 win against the Chiefs in their opener.