Matthew Stafford’s Wife Kelly Admits She Felt Pressured to Get Plastic Surgery & Shares Impact On Daughters

When star NFL quarterback Matthew Stafford moved his family from Detroit to California after joining the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, his wife, Kelly Stafford, knew life would change. Moving across the country with four young daughters is hard enough. But settling down in the home of Hollywood brought an unwritten set of rules that Kelly never expected to tackle.

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In traditional sports towns like Detroit, fans care mainly about what happens on the football field. But in Los Angeles, sports and Hollywood entertainment constantly mix together. As the wife of a star NFL quarterback, Kelly suddenly found herself under red-carpet cameras and surrounded by a celebrity culture where tweaks, fillers, and plastic surgery are seen as basic daily maintenance.

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In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly on October 6, the 37-year-old mother opened up about how that heavy Hollywood beauty standard creates non-stop pressure to look completely flawless. “I, as a 37-year-old woman, feel pressure to look a certain way here,” Kelly said. “It’s normal for everyone to do things and whatnot. I feel that pressure.”

While cosmetic tweaks and surgeries are part of daily life in Southern California, battling those expectations as a mother in her late thirties has made her worry about what her four girls, twins Sawyer and Chandler, Hunter, and Tyler, are learning just by watching the world around them.

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For Kelly, the real challenge is keeping her daughters grounded when the local culture tells women that natural beauty needs fixing.

“I can only imagine being my daughters growing up here,” Kelly Stafford said. “I would hope that they see it as, ‘Oh, yeah, that’s just what people do here, but we’re good.’ But I think it will be hard. There’s just a lot here.”

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What scares Kelly most isn’t just the local lifestyle. It’s the long-term impact on her daughters’ mental health and body image. Growing up in a city that treats cosmetic fixes like routine errands makes her worry that her girls will learn to tie their self-worth strictly to their looks. She fears they will grow up believing that their natural bodies are never enough, opening the door to deep body insecurity before they even reach adulthood.

She further explained that both she and her husband, Rams quarterback Matthew, had much simpler upbringings. While Matthew Stafford was born in Tampa and grew up in Dallas, Kelly herself was from Georgia. The two had first met at the University of Georgia, where Matthew played quarterback while Kelly was a cheerleader.

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So, Kelly Stafford wanted to inculcate certain values that she worried that their daughters might not be exposed to otherwise.

“For me, and I know for my husband too, we want somewhat of a simpler upbringing for our girls,” she said. “We already kind of don’t know what we’re doing because neither of us grew up this way. To be surrounded by a community with the same values and things like that is important to us. It will also help [Matthew and Kelly] stay grounded. That’s part of it, too. We have to stay grounded. How do you do that? You surround yourself with people who have known you forever and can call you out on your b——-.”

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Kelly Talks About Matthew Stafford’s Post-Retirement Plans

Kelly revealed that she doesn’t just find the idea of living in California daunting; she also misses her family. She explained that they had wondered whether they wanted to continue living in California once Stafford retired.

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“That is a question I ask myself every day,” Kelly said. “Family’s first for us. I miss my family like crazy. I could get choked up talking about how much I miss them. I miss my nephews and nieces growing up. Having people at sporting events; that is how I grew up. We have a huge extended family as well. That feels like home to me.”

However, she knew that her daughters had already built up their lives there, with friends, routines, and a familiarity that felt like “home” to them. A significant portion of their lives was also centered around supporting their father at Rams games, posing in team merch, and knowing to present themselves in front of the media.

Stafford, who is now 38, is playing his 18th season in the NFL. He spent 12 seasons with the Detroit Lions, who selected him with their first overall pick in 2009, before being traded to the Rams. Having already won a Super Bowl with his L.A. team and becoming the oldest active NFL player to win the MVP award in 2025, the quarterback is now evaluating his decision to continue his league journey one year at a time.

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So, the decision to either stay or leave is something that the couple can push to the back burner, at least until the end of this season.