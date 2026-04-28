Maxx Crosby Announces New Career Move Away From NFL Alongside Former MLB Star

The 2026 NFL season is expected to begin in September. With around four months to spare, players have started prepping for the upcoming season with an updated squad following the Draft. However, that’s not entirely the case for the Las Vegas Raiders‘ Maxx Crosby. While his teammates are honing their skills in training, Crosby has channeled his energy into a venture alongside a former MLB star.

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“Reshape Body Bar. It’s going to be incredible,” said Crosby in an Instagram post. “We’re here in Summerlin, Las Vegas. One of my partners, Marty Cordova, played in MLB for a very long time. Incredible friend of mine. He came to me with this opportunity, and taking care of your body is important. It’s everything to me. Recovery is key…”

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Maxx Crosby became a partner of Reshape Body Bar. Based in Las Vegas, it is a luxury wellness and recovery center. The facility is built around The Stryker Method™, a proprietary system developed by founder Jackie Stryker. It focuses on manual lymphatic detox and body reshaping to reduce inflammation, speed up recovery, and improve mobility, among others.

The core team of the venture is composed of five key members. Jackie Stryker serves as the CEO, partner, and founder. Marty Cordova is a partner and founding investor. Maxx Crosby is also a founding partner. Joy Inglis acts as the manager and is a member of the founding leadership team. Lastly, Bruce J. Hirschfeld, MD, is a board-certified vascular surgeon who provides medical expertise to the team.

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As per Crosby, Cordova came up to him with the opportunity to join hands in Reshape Body Bar. Watching the business prospect and operational scale, the Raiders’ defensive end could not refuse. Over the years, the bond between Crosby and Cordova has significantly strengthened, especially with their close ties with UFC and its CEO Dana White.

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Not just that, their friendship has also been built on a shared understanding of professional sports. While Maxx Crosby stands as one of the top-tier defensive players in the NFL, Marty Cordova is a former American League Rookie of the Year in MLB. Cordova’s career spanned nine seasons (1995-2003), where he played for the Minnesota Twins, Toronto Blue Jays, Cleveland Indians, and Baltimore Orioles. And post-playing career, Cordova has been into business ventures, with the latest one being a partnership with Maxx Crosby.

Crosby is no stranger to investing in businesses. Earlier this year, in February, the Raiders’ defensive end reportedly purchased minority stakes and became a part-owner of the English soccer club Leeds United F.C. through an investment with 49ers Enterprises.

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“Winners recognize winners,” Crosby posted. “Proud to invest with Leeds United. All in on the culture.”

And that’s exactly what he is trying to do with the rookies that the Raiders have welcomed in the next draft class.

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Maxx Crosby welcomes the Raiders’ 2026 NFL Draft class with a simple message

The three-day 2026 NFL Draft concluded on Saturday night. The Las Vegas Raiders bolstered their squad with a total of 10 selections, among which Indiana’s QB Fernando Mendoza joined them as the 1st overall pick. Maxx Crosby almost reacted to every selection of the Raiders through his social media handles.

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And as the team finished with their picks for the 2026 season, the veteran DE put out a simple yet motivating message for all the rookie joiners.

“Welcome, boys… Now let’s work. 🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️,” wrote Crosby in an Instagram Story.

The 28-year-old appeared quite satisfied and excited with the selections made in the draft. He is motivated to end the Raiders’ four-season playoff drought with a revamped roster. Similarly, the Raiders’ third-round pick, Keyron Crawford, expressed his enthusiasm for the opportunity to learn from a veteran like Crosby.

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“Maxx is definitely one of my favorite players just because of how he attacks the field and how he carries himself,” Crawford told reporters. “I can’t lie, I’m going to pick apart everything about him. It’s about taking that and translating it to my game, my routine, and my schedule, and trying to be the best person as well. Being able to learn from him at a young age is important.”

Amid the business moves, Crosby has an important season coming up with the Raiders, especially when young prospects are eager to play alongside him. So, it will be interesting to see how everything pans out. Could the Raiders end their 23-year Super Bowl drought? Let us know in the comments below!