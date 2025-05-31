Maxx Crosby Clears Air on Pete Carroll’s Raiders Impact As Motivated Reunion Fuels Hope

The vibe in Vegas is shifting. It’s less casino glitz right now, more like the focused hum before a big game. Raiders Nation feels a different energy swirling around the facility. Players walk taller. There’s a buzz, palpable and raw, like the feeling when your team gets that clutch draft pick. Everyone senses something brewing under the desert sun, something beyond the usual offseason hype. The architect? Well, let’s just say he brings a certain West Coast swagger and a love for hoops highlights before team meetings. Pete Carroll is definitely here.

This isn’t just another coaching change. It feels like the start of a new chapter, maybe even a whole new book. Think of those moments when a legendary skipper steps into a struggling ball club, instantly commanding respect. The Raiders, hungry for direction after years of wandering the desert, seem to have found their compass. The players, especially the vocal leaders, aren’t just buying in; they’re all in. What’s the secret sauce? Authenticity. Pure, unfiltered, infectious energy. Pete Carroll radiates it, and Maxx Crosby, the heart and soul of the Silver and Black, felt it instantly.

Crosby, a Raider through multiple regimes, knows fake when he sees it. On his podcast, The Rush, he left zero doubt about Pete Carroll. “That’s one thing about the NFL,” Crosby stated flatly. “You know if someone is bulls—ing or someone is really about it, and he is. He’s got a track record to prove it, and that energy is just real. It’s contagious.” Crosby described Carroll’s intense, hands-on style—gloves on, throwing routes during practice, fully immersed. “He’s like one of us. Like he’s one of the guys. He loves being a part of the team, you know what I mean?” This isn’t a detached CEO coach; Carroll’s in the trenches. Meanwhile, Crosby sees a kindred competitive spirit.

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Las Vegas Raiders-Ashton Jeanty press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz Apr 25, 2025 Henderson, NV, USA Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll at a news conference introducing Ashton Jeanty as the first round draft pick in the 2025 NFL Draft at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Henderson Intermountain Health Performance Center NV USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xCandicexWardx 20250425_jla_wb4_124

“You never want to let a coach like that down. You want to show him, ‘I have more energy than you.’ It’s just a match made in heaven,” Crosby added. But don’t mistake the fun for softness, Crosby warned. Carroll’s 170-120-1 record and Super Bowl ring speak volumes. “Everything’s fun, and everything’s a great time, but he’s trying to win. Don’t get that mistaken… He’s not trying to lose to nobody.” The message is clear: Pete Carroll brings joy and a relentless will to win. It’s a potent combo Crosby believes can finally lift the Raiders from the AFC West cellar.

Crosby’s praise also casts a subtle shadow on past regimes. While he got along with Jon Gruden, the implication hangs heavy. Who lacked that realness? “He just wants to see guys be the best versions of themselves. He’s true to that. It’s not fake energy. It’s every day he’s the same guy,” Crosby emphasized. The contrast, particularly with the Josh McDaniels era, is stark.

Carroll’s consistent, genuine approach resonates deeply in a league often filled with fleeting promises. Players crave leadership they can trust implicitly. Crosby’s endorsement is a powerful signal to the locker room and fans alike. The foundation for success is being poured right now, brick by authentic brick. But the Carroll effect extends beyond Crosby.

The Geno Smith reunion: More than just familiar faces

It fueled a significant quarterback reunion. Geno Smith orchestrated his trade to Vegas, driven partly by frustration in Seattle and a deep desire to reunite with Pete Carroll. Their bond, forged over five seasons in Seattle—including Smith’s remarkable career revival from backup to Pro Bowler—is instant chemistry. Carroll couldn’t hide his excitement: “I really feel so fortunate that we were able to get that [trade] done… because of all that he brings.” He highlighted Smith’s elite leadership habits: “He’s the first guy out here. He’s the last guy to leave.” Where’s their chemistry at in new hunting grounds?

Carroll joked, “We ain’t getting along at all, I mean listen.” Then, seriously: “It’s been a natural transition… I feel, really, like we’re connected at the hip.” Smith feels the same unwavering belief Carroll showed him during his backup years in Seattle. “I think Coach Carroll is extremely relatable,” Smith said. “He understands that guys have got to be themselves in order to be their best selves.” Smith’s commitment is absolute: “I’ll run through a wall for him, and he knows that.” Carroll shot back.

“I might hit that wall before you get there,” said the 73-year-old veteran. This mutual respect and playful rapport are foundational. Besides, Smith brings proven production (4,320 yards, 70.4% completion in 2024) and stability to a QB room that’s seen constant churn. His two-year, $75 million extension signals the Raiders’ commitment. He also brings motivation. Feeling disrespected during Seattle’s rebuild under new coach Mike Macdonald, Smith vented to Carroll throughout last season.

“He talked me through things, and he still coached me,” Smith revealed. Carroll’s guidance, even while unemployed, cemented Smith’s loyalty. Now, they see “unfinished business” together in Vegas. The pieces are assembling in Las Vegas. Pete Carroll’s authentic energy has ignited the franchise’s cornerstone player in Crosby and drawn his trusted quarterback to follow. Smith’s veteran presence and connection with Carroll offer stability unseen in years. It’s a long climb in the NFL’s toughest division, but the Raiders finally have aligned leadership, genuine belief, and a unified purpose.