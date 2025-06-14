Maxx Crosby Confirms Pete Carroll’s True Character as Raiders Overhaul Defense With Bold Cuts

Pete Carroll doesn’t need any introduction. Several coaches, players, and executives have become head coaches in the NFL and NCAA. Be it Brian Schottenheimer of the Cowboys or Dan Quinn of the Commanders. But for this year, the attention is on the man himself. The Raiders didn’t just need a coach. They needed oxygen. After years of half-steps and headline chases, the locker room had gone stale. Players knew it. Coaches knew it. With his vast array of experience, he has everything they need to make a turnaround in 2025. It starts with changing the culture.

While discussing the new head coach, Raiders defensive captain Maxx Crosby made some interesting revelations on the June 12 episode of the Glory Daze podcast with former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel. While talking about the head coach, the DE said, “It’s different now when you have a coach that pushes that culture and he empowers the players to push it and it’s hard not to like if you’re not enjoying it. If you’re not a part of the culture, like you’re going to stand out like a sore thumb and that’s the thing with Pete like he’s all about the culture.” That seems to be the first change he wants in the franchise.

However, Pete Carroll doesn’t want to take his foot off the competitive gear ever for an instant. So, while he makes it all fun for the players, he always reminds them of challenges ahead with his one-liners. Even Crosby admitted, “It is like as a kid like you have those football coaches that you’re excited to hear what he’s got to say in the meeting because you don’t know what the f— is about to happen and that’s just how he is. It’s like constant competition.” That’s his true character. Not just chasing improvement, chasing champion caliber, inside and out. It starts from the top.

Remember the dejected look on Crosby’s face after they were eliminated from the season? They tried 4 head coaches in the last 5 seasons, reaching playoffs only once. 2024 was particularly brutal as they finished with a miserable 4-13 record. Pete Carroll understands that. And he wants to use the offseason to connect well with his players.

“He’s all gas all the time,” chuckled Crosby while talking about their film room interactions. As the defensive captain, the DE spends a lot of time watching the tape. What makes it better, he shares, is that now and then, Carroll drops by, asking random questions. However, if that makes you think the head coach is taking things casually, make no mistake, the man is serious about his job. His only intent behind such fun is to make sure the players are in good spirits.

While he seems chill in his antics, he is also busy crafting strategies for each position. He understands a playoff berth is the need of the hour. And that will not come with the same old plans.

Pete Carroll devises an upgraded plan for defense

The Las Vegas Raiders didn’t just sign linebacker Germaine Pratt on Wednesday, they sent a signal. The Bengals veteran started 57 games over the last four seasons and logged over 500 tackles in his career. But if you’re not ready to compete at a Pete Carroll level, you’re out. The 28-year-old Jonathan Sutherland became the first casualty. They signed him on May 11 and cut him on June 12.

The HC wants a total reset at linebacker position. Last season’s starting LBs, Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo, are both gone. To fill the void, they brought in the veterans, Elandon Roberts, Devin White, and Jaylon Smith. What do they bring? A little toughness and leadership to a group that sorely lacked it in 2024. Now, with Pratt in the fold and a full linebacker overhaul nearly complete, the identity is becoming clear.

While Pete Carroll jokes about the game situations with Crosby, he will not shy away from making the hardest of decisions to bring the best players. Because with the new head coach, it’s not about reputation. It’s not about how long you’ve been here. It’s about putting in every last effort even when the scales are not in your favor.