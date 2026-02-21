Maxx Crosby Joins 49ers Ownership in Career Move Away From NFL as Raiders’ Trade Demands Revealed

KANSAS CITY, MO – NOVEMBER 29: Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby 98 warms up prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs on November 29th, 2024 at GEHA Field Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by William Purnell/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA NOV 29 Raiders at Chiefs EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2411290061

Maxx Crosby recently locked in a historic three-year, $106.5 million contract extension in 2025 and has already earned more than $96 million over the course of his NFL career. Now, the Las Vegas Raiders star is taking his ambitions beyond football. On Friday, he confirmed that he has invested in Leeds United F.C., officially becoming part of the Premier League club’s ownership group.

“God Is Great. 💛💙,” he wrote on X, becoming part of a soccer team in England’s first-tier soccer league.

Interestingly, the San Francisco 49ers’ ownership group, 49ers Enterprises, has fully owned the team for the last three years. Led by Paraag Marathe, the Niners’ strategic investment arm has diversified its portfolio, which includes StatusPRO, Recap, and consulting firm Elevate.

It’s a smart investment from Crosby since Leeds plays in the most attractive soccer league in the world. After more than 15 years playing in England’s lower divisions, the team made it back to the Premier League in 2020. They’ve shuffled between the first and second divisions over the last six years and found their way back to the Premier League after two seasons in 2025.

Profits generated from the top tier dramatically exceed proceeds from the lower division, called the Championship, and Maxx Crosby will be hoping his team doesn’t get relegated again. They’re currently placed 15th on the table and are expected to safeguard their place in the league.

Part of the attraction might’ve been 25-year-old Brenden Aaronson, an American player widely considered the biggest star of Leeds United. Additionally, a US-based consortium with Maxx Crosby as a minority shareholder expanded last year, with a 51% stake in the Scottish Soccer club, Rangers.

The DE is 28 now and is looking to diversify his portfolio for life after football. Over the course of his career, he has already earned close to $96,475,395, according to Spotrac, and whether he earns a new deal with the Raiders or a contract elsewhere, that number is expected to skyrocket.

The Raiders are looking for a Micah Parsons-like package

Since 2019, it’s been common knowledge that Maxx Crosby is the Raiders’ franchise player, and the DE was a part of the future the front office envisioned. But after seven years with the team and just one playoff appearance during that span, there’s a possibility we might’ve seen the last of him in Las Vegas.

As one would expect, the Raiders would want a dramatically high package in return, and they’ve already set the threshold. According to insider Adam Schefter, the Las Vegas Raiders are looking for a Micah Parsons-like package in return for Maxx Crosby.

“That’s what I was told,” Schefter said. “Do I think they are getting two firsts and a player? No. Do I think they want to trade him? No. Do I think he’ll be traded like AJ Brown? That’ll change by the week… Any deal involving Maxx Crosby, I would think for the Raiders to make that deal, would take a first-round pick at minimum.”

Well, it took two first-round picks and DL Kenny Clark for the Packers to bring in Parsons, so any team will have to give up serious draft capital to trade for Maxx Crosby. There are exceptions, of course. If a team like the Cowboys decides to give up WR George Pickens for the DE, the deal could look very different.

It’s speculation right now, considering that no team is ‘officially’ in the market for Crosby, and that isn’t likely to change unless something concrete surfaces.