Maxx Crosby’s Clear Message for Patrick Mahomes as Raiders DE Gets Real on Chiefs Rivalry

When Maxx Crosby lines up against Patrick Mahomes, you know you’re getting must-watch football. These two Texas-bred stars have built one of the NFL’s most entertaining rivalries since Crosby entered the league in 2019. Who can forget their 2022 Christmas Day showdown? Crosby’s Raiders nearly spoiled Kansas City‘s holiday despite Mahomes throwing for 336 yards, with the DE breathing down his neck all game. That’s been the story of their matchups – Crosby’s relentless motor versus Pat’s magical escapes.

Now fully healthy after battling through injuries, Crosby’s been vocal about what these Chiefs games mean to him. On Johnny Manziel’s podcast, the Raiders’ defensive leader got brutally honest about facing Mahomes twice a year. And… he didn’t hold back when describing how he approaches these divisional bloodbaths. Because for Crosby, these aren’t just games – they’re personal measuring sticks against the league’s gold standard. And his latest comments prove this rivalry still burns white-hot.

via Imago KANSAS CITY, MO – OCTOBER 10: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes 15 and Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby 98 go face to face during the second half on October 10th, 2022 at GEHA field in Kansas City, Missouri.

When asked about the Chiefs’ rivalry, the Raiders’ defensive anchor didn’t just tiptoe around the subject. He dropped truth bombs about what it really takes to go toe-to-toe with one of the most dangerous NFL QBs. Crosby doesn’t just play the Chiefs – he lives for these matchups. “I love playing them (Chiefs), and you know, me and Pat, have had a very healthy rivalry for years now,” the Raiders’ star pass-rusher admitted. “That’s another thing – like, I take a lot of pride in that too.“

His game plan against Mahomes is simple: Bring your best or get embarrassed. No surprise coming from a guy who calls Patrick “the best of the best” while putting himself in that same elite tier, “I view myself as the best of the best. So every time you put two competitors out there… I’m trying to literally kill him every play.” But here’s the kicker – that’s not trash talk. It’s straight-up respect. “That’s when you got to be at your best,” Crosby added, almost like he’s thanking Mahomes for forcing him to level up twice a year.

Maxx Crosby’s rivalry code

The Chiefs-Raiders rivalry might be one-sided in the standings lately, but don’t tell Maxx Crosby it’s lost its edge. These AFC West showdowns have been must-watch theater for decades – 132 meetings of bad blood, big plays, and Texas-sized pride. And while Kansas City’s been stacking division titles, Crosby’s been stacking memories of his battles with Patrick Mahomes, their duel becoming the heartbeat of this historic feud.

“He’s another Texas high school guy… a whole different stratosphere from most guys I’ve been around,” Crosby said on Glory Daze, almost marveling at Mahomes’ greatness before snapping back into predator mode, “When we’re out there, we know what time it is. It’s war.” That’s the Raiders star in a nutshell – equal parts admirer and assassin. He’ll hug Mahomes’ kids postgame, but between whistles? The DE is trying to kill Mahomes every play.

USA Today via Reuters NFL, American Football Herren, USA Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders, Nov 14, 2021 Paradise, Nevada, USA Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes 15 runs the ball against Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby 98 during the second half at Allegiant Stadium.

This year’s matchups (Weeks 7 and 18) could be different. The Raiders’ revamped roster might still be underdogs, but Crosby’s never needed a winning record to bring the chaos. Remember 2022’s Christmas thriller? Or 2021’s overtime dagger in Kansas City? These games trend closer than the odds suggest because Crosby treats them like personal reckonings. “That’s a matchup I look forward to every time,” he admitted – not just because Mahomes is “a [expletive] dog,” but because battling the best forces his legacy forward.

And that’s the secret sauce of this rivalry: it’s bitter without being petty. The mutual respect is real, but so is the violence. As Crosby put it, “We talk our [expletive]… but when we’re in between the lines, it’s what it’s all about.” Translation? However lopsided the division race looks, count on these two to turn Arrowhead and Allegiant into fight clubs twice a year.