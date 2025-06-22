Maxx Crosby’s 4-Word Message as Eastern Michigan Honors Him After NCAA History

Maxx Crosby’s journey from Eastern Michigan to NFL stardom is the kind of underdog story fans love. Back in 2015, EMU was the only school to give him a shot, and he made the most of it. Over four years, he became a two-time First-Team All-MAC star, leaving his mark as one of the program’s greats. In 2023, the university honored him with a place in their Ring of Honor—proof of how much he means to them.

But the love story between Crosby and EMU isn’t over. Recently, the Eagles gave him another huge nod. And Crosby’s response was pure gratitude. The NFL star had just four words to say, but they spoke volumes. On Saturday, EMU’s official page posted a photo on X with the caption, “Celebrating 365 days of Crosby Field! 🥳”—honoring the newly renovated playing surface at Rynearson Stadium, named after Crosby. The Raiders’ star DE reposted it with his signature gratitude, writing, “God Is Great. E TOUGH. 🦅💎”

While Crosby has become a defensive nightmare in the NFL—racking up Pro Bowls, All-Pro nods, and a $106 million extension with the Raiders—his loyalty to EMU hasn’t wavered. The field dedication was a full-circle moment for a player who had gone from an overlooked recruit to a program legend. And it’s not just about the name on the turf. Crosby’s influence continues to shape the school, from mentoring current players to showing up when it matters most.

On the gridiron, he’s been a force for Las Vegas, battling through injuries to remain one of the league’s most disruptive edge rushers. Despite a nagging ankle issue in 2024, he still ranked among the top 25 at his position, per PFF. Now healthy and locked into a massive three-year extension, Crosby is primed for a monster 2025 under new HC Pete Carroll.

Turns out the field naming was just part of the story. This past spring, Crosby took on a groundbreaking role at EMU that’s reshaping how NFL stars engage with college football.

Maxx Crosby’s EMU blueprint

This past April, Eastern Michigan made history by naming Maxx Crosby as their assistant general manager, marking the first time an active NFL player has held a college football personnel role. The move wasn’t just ceremonial; Crosby jumped into the job with clear goals. He now helps evaluate high school and transfer portal talent, manages NIL budgets, and advises the athletic department on fundraising and player development.

For Crosby, it’s personal. “The most important thing for me with Eastern Michigan is helping us get a MAC Championship,” he told Raiders.com. “Obviously as a player, that was a goal of mine… Now that I’ve had some more years in the league, I can take that next step.” The partnership makes perfect sense. EMU took a chance on Crosby as a two-star recruit. And he’s spent years repaying that faith, from donating $1 million in 2023 to mentoring players behind the scenes.

Athletic director Scott Wetherbee, who’s known Crosby since his sophomore year at EMU, sees his new role as a game-changer. “He’s somebody that’s going to help us evaluate talent… and be a mentor,” Wetherbee said. “He can say, ‘If you want to be the best defensive end in the country, come to Eastern Michigan because I’m going to help you get there.’”

The timing was strategic, aligning with the spring game and transfer portal window. “[It’s] about being forward-thinking,” Wetherbee added. For Crosby, it’s also about proving MAC schools can develop NFL talent. His pitch to recruits is straight from his journey: “It doesn’t matter where you start, it’s about where you’re going.” Between his Raiders career and this groundbreaking EMU role, Crosby is living that message and rewriting the playbook for how pros can shape college football’s future.