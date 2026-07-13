“Maybe I Should Have”: Buccaneers Legend Regrets Not Delaying Retirement to Play With Rueben Bain Jr.

Now retired, star linebacker Lavonte David can look back at his career and be proud of it. He spent his whole career as one of the anchors of Tampa Bay’s defense, helping the team capture a Super Bowl title in the 2020 season. However, had rookie defensive end Rueben Bain Jr. entered the league a little earlier, David might have been around for one more year.

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“I knew Bain already,” David told NFL on ESPN. “I reached out to him after he got drafted. He told me, man, like, ‘Man, I wish you just waited one more year.’ And, I was like in my mind like, ‘Maybe I should have. But, you know, the deal is done already. I’m out, my guy.’

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“But I told him I’m definitely going to be there to support him and stuff like that. I definitely, definitely have high hopes for those guys, man. The roster, I can speak on the roster. The roster is amazing.”

During a May appearance on Good Morning Football, David revealed that he had known Bain since he was a kid. Bain used to attend David’s annual giveaway events in Miami, and David later watched him play football at Miami Central High School. The former linebacker knows firsthand what Bain is capable of.

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If David were still there on the team, he could have become a mentor for Bain. He is easily one of the best defenders of his time, standing tied with Buccaneers legend Derrick Brooks for the most tackles in franchise history. David was also a great pass-rusher, having racked up 42.5 sacks in his career. That power, paired with that of Bain’s, would make the Tampa Bay defensive line a threat.

Imago June 14, 2023, Tampa, Florida, USA: Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David 54 speaks to reporters during Buccaneers mandatory minicamp at the AdventHealth Training Center on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, in Tampa. Tampa USA – ZUMAs70_ 20230614_zan_s70_056 Copyright: xJeffereexWoox – ZUMA0259 0259904646st Copyright: xIMAGO/JeffereexWoox

Had it not been for the legal troubles that were revealed ahead of the draft, Rueben Bain Jr. might have been drafted higher. Along with David Bailey, he was one of the best pass rushers of the 2026 class, finishing 2025 with 54 total tackles and 9.5 sacks. He also won the ACC Defensive Player of the Year award, became a First-team All-American, and received the Ted Hendricks Award as the nation’s top defensive end.

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However, Bain Jr. will have to forge his own path. He is already making a buzz this offseason, with former Buccaneers coach Jon Gruden claiming that the rookie can deliver in his very first season. We will have to wait and see if he can create that level of impact on the field, and perhaps be what Lavonte David was for the team.