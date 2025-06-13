Mayor Announces Big Honor for Retired Derek Carr & Wife Heather After Fresno Gesture

After 11 seasons, four Pro Bowls, and countless highlight reels, Derek Carr announced his retirement from football. But instead of taking a backseat, he and his wife Heather are putting both feet forward into something even more meaningful. DC4KIDS, a nonprofit dedicated to creating free, inclusive recreational and athletic opportunities for children with physical disabilities and mobility challenges. This isn’t just about sports. It’s about dignity. It’s about reminding kids who often get sidelined, literally, that they belong on the field, too. And this week, that impact got its spotlight.

Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer honored Derek and Heather Carr with an official proclamation at City Hall on June 12, recognizing their efforts for the community. “Today, I had the honor of presenting a proclamation to Derek and Heather in recognition of the incredible work they continue to do for our community,” Dyer shared on Instagram. “Through their nonprofit, DC4KIDS, they’re creating free, inclusive recreational and athletic opportunities for children with physical disabilities and mobility challenges, helping every kid feel seen, supported, and empowered.” You can feel the pride in Dyer’s words; this wasn’t just a mayor doing his civic duty.

June 12 will now forever be called the Derek and Heather Carr Day in Fresno. It was a hometown salute to two people who never forgot where they came from. Carr’s legacy on the field may include 35,000+ passing yards and a handful of unforgettable comeback drives. But off the field, his work with DC4KIDS is already looking like his most important win. He and Heather, now parents to four beautiful children, are building something generational, not just charitable.

As Dyer put it, “They continue to be shining examples of service, heart, and faith right here in Fresno.” This wasn’t a one-off appearance or staged photo op. It was recognition of years of steady, impactful work. It’s rare for a quarterback to retire and become even more relevant. But Derek Carr is doing just that, trading touchdowns for transformation, and turning the roar of stadiums into the joyful cheers of kids who finally get to play.

The city won his heart when his eldest, Dallas, needed three surgeries. Everyone he met was concerned about the young boy. So, when he was looking for a city to settle down, the city was first on his mind.

Derek Carr’s initiative for Fresno wins hearts

The Carrs returned to the city this spring and plan to send their Dallas, Deker, Deakon, and Brooklyn Mae, through Fresno Christian Schools. And after achieving his childhood dreams, he wants to give back to the community. His wife, Heather, also gave her support, making sure he was not alone on the new journey.

DC4KIDS is more than a foundation. It’s a movement to make sports and recreation accessible for every child, especially those with physical disabilities and mobility challenges. While most youth programs focus on performance, DC4KIDS want children to feel valuable. The Carrs are making sure that no kid in Fresno feels like they have to sit on the sidelines. “It was such a special place and a special time for us that there was really no decision. We knew at some point we were back here,” he said while revealing his love for the city and its people.

Carr’s connection to Fresno runs deep. He starred at Fresno State, became a symbol of pride for the Central Valley, and now he’s putting just as much effort into giving back as he did leading game-winning drives. Derek Carr is setting a standard for what athlete-led community service should look like: hands-on, heartfelt, and homegrown.

His NFL story may be complete, but his next chapter, one of faith, family, and fierce compassion, is just beginning.