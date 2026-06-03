Mercedes-Benz Accuses Shilo Sanders of Payment Default Amid Ongoing Bankruptcy Case

Just days after, a lawsuit against Shilo Sanders related to unpaid payments was dropped; another accusation has been made, this time by a world-renowned car company. For the second time in just over a year, Mercedes-Benz has accused Sanders of falling behind on payments for a car. The former Colorado safety is in default of payments between Februaray to May, which amounts to $9,170.

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This has led the company to ask the federal bankruptcy court to allow the company to repossess the car, since Sanders declared bankruptcy in 2023 after a separate legal problem. Due to him declaring bankruptcy, a stay was ordered by the court to stop efforts of debt collection from him. However, according to USA Today, Mercedez-Benz have asked the court for relief to pursue Shilo’s car after he failed to make the payments.

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“The motor vehicle is depreciating in value, the contract is in default, and the movant (Mercedes-Benz) is being prevented by the automatic stay from exercising its remedies to repossess and liquidate its collateral, the motor vehicle,” the company’s attorney stated in court filings on June 2. “Specifically, the account is in default $9,169.56.”

Court records revealed that the company had a similar case last April involving the same vehicle. That particular matter was resolved through payment.

The car company has also put forward the argument that Sanders lacks the requisite equity in the car itself. Noting that the outstanding balance from Shilo’s side is approximately $72,155. This is while the estimated value of the vehicle, according to them, is at roughly $75,900. That number will naturally continue to depreciate.

This whole issue with the car continues to run in parallel to a more serious issue regarding Sanders’ past.

Sanders Still Faces Bankruptcy Proceedings This Year Amidst NFL Career Sunsetting

In October 2023, Sanders filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, but all of this started after a case was filed against him by John Darjean, a former security guard at Sanders’ school in Dallas.

Darjean accused Sanders of serious physical assault during a confrontation involving a case of a confiscated cell phone. The incident occurred in 2015 in a Dallas high school. Darjean later filed his case in 2016. In 2022, after Shilo failed to show up at a Dallas Civil Court, Darjean was awarded an $11.89 million default judgment.

Sanders has continued to maintain the stance that he acted in self-defence, but then declared bankruptcy, which protected him from having to make the payment. Aug 31, 2026, is going to be a big day for this case; that’s when the trial to decide whether this debt tied to the judgment can be discharged through bankruptcy.

According to Sanders’ attorneys, the bankruptcy filing was a way for him to discharge all his debts and “get a fresh start.” However, the hearing on August 31 will determine if Sanders is liable to make the payment or not.

All these legal and financial troubles come at a time when Sanders’ professional career seems to have hit an endpoint. After going undrafted in last year’s draft, he signed as an undrafted free agent for the Buccaneers in April but was released in August, right before the start of the season.

Since then, he has been recording his life and posting it on social media, through which he has managed to grab a lot of followers. However, his football career seemed to have reached its end, which he admitted on video.

“It takes a special kind of guy to see the light at the end of the tunnel, and I don’t think there’s any light in my tunnel,” Shilo said to his friends in a joking way about his career on a video.

With both the Mercedes-Benz financial case and the more serious bankruptcy case, Sanders’ off-the-field life is going through a turbulent time, legally speaking. The coming months should provide more clarity about the situation surrounding the legal cases.