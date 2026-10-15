Messages Flood In From Erin Andrews and More as Football-Loving Actress Announces Personal News

Kaley Cuoco and her fiance Tom Pelphrey, have welcomed their second child, a little girl. Congratulations and well-wishes were sent their way immediately from everywhere, including the NFL.

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“Philomena Carmine Bobby Pelphrey. 10/12/26 There are no words to describe this feeling once again,” Kaley Cuoco said on her Instagram post. “What a blessing. We are so grateful for the crazy, wild up-and-down journey that brought us to our little Philo! Family officially complete. .. @tommypelphrey life exploded the minute we met, and the gifts keep coming. I love you forever, girl daddy! 💘”

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Kaley Cuoco and her fiancé, actor Tom Pelphrey, are now parents to two daughters. Their first daughter, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, was born on March 30, 2023.

While Cuoco and Pelphrey were congratulated by Hollywood stars Josh Brolin, Olivia Munn, Sharon Stone, and Big Bang Theory co-star Kunal Nayyar, the NFL world also sent her a lot of love.

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Cuoco is a big-time football fan. She has revealed that she got into the sport because of Pelphrey, who is “obsessed with football,” she tolf the Los Angeles Times in 2024. She also added how the season usually looks for them.

“Every hour of it is taken very seriously.” The rest of the year, Sundays are reserved for decompressing with reality TV and true crime. “Instead of calling it trash [TV], I call it my ‘girl TV,’” she says. “I love ‘Dancing With the Stars.’ Andy Cohen, I watch all his [series]. I’m watching every season of ‘Love Is Blind.’”

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During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, in January 2025, Cuoco revealed that Pelphrey manages 10 different fantasy football teams. She struggled to understand how he could keep up with so many teams.

But Kaley Cuoco approach is a lot different. She is not someone who likes to support losing teams. The actress described herself as a “fair-weather fan” on the Jimmy Fallon show.

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But she loves supporting her fiancé’s interest in the game, and both of them do fun stuff to show it off.

Kaley Cuoco and her fiancé, Tom Pelphrey, celebrated Halloween in 2024 by dressing up as each other. Cuoco copied Pelphrey’s style by wearing a New York Giants No. 30 jersey, sweatpants, and sneakers. She also wore a black baseball cap and a fake black beard and carried his personalized thermos.

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Football is a family thing in Kaley Cuoco’s household. In 2024, she shared a series of photos on her Instagram stories documenting a shopping trip with Matilda. The toddler and Cuoco had found their way to the football aisle, and the latter snapped a picture of Matilda gazing up at the football-filled shelves.

“She knows what’s important in this family,” the actress wrote.

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Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey’s relationship began with an instant connection when they met at the premiere of Netflix’s Ozark in April 2022. The couple announced their engagement in August 2024.

Here’s a look at the messages the NFL World sent Kaley Cuoco.

Former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho was among those who reacted to the announcement. He kept his message short and sweet, writing, “She’s perfect 😍😍😍😍😍” to show his love for the newborn.

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Cooper Kupp’s wife, Anna Marie Kupp, also joined in the celebration. She congratulated the couple, writing, “Her name 😭😭😭 congratulations!!”

Meanwhile, sportscaster Erin Andrews shared her excitement with a simple, “Ommmmg congrats.”

Actress Melissa Rauch, who was also Cuoco’s costar in The Big Bang Theory, also welcomed the little one, writing, “Welcome to the world, beautiful Philomena!!! The biggest congratulations and so much love to all of you!! 💕💕💕💕💕”

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Even fans appreciated their daughter’s name, as one of them said, “Love her name!!! Beautiful family, Kaley!!!”

With so much love and support, the couple got a positive kickstart in this loving parenthood journey.