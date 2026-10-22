Messages Flood In From T.J. Watt’s Wife and More as Steelers Star Shares Personal News

It’s a time of celebration in the Pittsburgh Steelers camp. The team has won two games on the trot, and for defensive tackle Logan Lee, the elation became fourfold when he and his wife Tori welcomed twins on Wednesday, Oct. 21. On Instagram, congratulations poured in from many allies, including T.J. Watt’s wife, Dani Watt (née Rhodes).

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“10/21 – the day Sutton became a big brother. 🤎 Emmerson Leigh 6:36 am 6 lbs 8 oz 18.3 in Jameson Mitchell 6:46 am 7 lbs 2 oz 19.5 in,” Logan Lee and his wife Tori Lee wrote in a joint Instagram post.

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Their first son, Sutton, was born in Dec. 2024, and was all smiles in the photo taken on Tori’s hospital bed, as they welcomed two more to the family.

The couple first met in seventh grade, but “really didn’t talk at all,” as Lee shared in 2022. It was in high school as sophomores, when they got to talking and started dating before getting married in 2022. Marriage changed Lee’s priorities.

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“It will be a little different, trying to balance everything,” Logan said after marriage. “But it will be a really cool opportunity.”

While Lee has been sidelined for most of the first two years of his NFL career, he has been an integral part of the Steelers camp, which includes four-time first-team All-Pro star T.J. Watt.

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Coincidentally, both Lee and Watt married the love of their lives in the same month and the same year, July 2022. Watt married Dani Watt (née Rhodes), a former soccer star who once played for the Chicago Red Stars in the National Women’s Soccer League.

While Lee hasn’t had many reps with the eight-time Pro Bowler, Watt has been a great inspiration to the Steelers’ young defenders.

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Now, with Lee moving on to the next step of his life with his wife, Tori, Watt’s wife has poured in congratulations to the couple.

“AHHH congratulations!!!!❤️” Dani wrote on the couple’s post.

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The Steelers team account also sent in a short message, writing “Congratulations 🖤💛.”

Super Bowl champion Kenny Pickett’s wife and private equity senior associate, Amy Pickett, had a message of her own, commenting, “Beautiful!!”

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“Congrats!!” wrote Steelers linebacker and two-time Pro Bowler Patrick Queen.

Former Steelers cornerback Ryan Watts also wrote “Congrats!” to Lee.

Steelers Guard Mason McCormick also joined the train, writing, “Congrats!!”

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Lee was selected in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft as the Steelers were reshaping their defense. Unfortunately, after sustaining a calf injury that preseason, he was out for the entirety of 2024-25.

Whilst he did return for the 2025 season, he only played seven games. However, he did give a glimpse of his versatility, handling the long snapper role against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season. Former legendary coach Mike Tomlin was “pleased” with his versatility.

However, things didn’t go his way, as he was placed on injured reserve in Aug. 2026, ending his season with an undisclosed injury.