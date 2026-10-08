Messages Pour In From Brittany Mahomes, Rob Gronkowski’s GF Camille & Others as SI Swimsuit Exec Announces Personal News

The wives and girlfriends in the NFL community often seem to stick together, regardless of the scenario. This time, they grouped together to celebrate as Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit fashion director and celebrity wardrobe stylist, Margot Zamet, announced the news of her wedding to Wadsworth Sykes.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Mr. & Mrs. Sykes🤍,” Zamet wrote in the caption of her Instagram post and shared multiple visuals from her wedding ceremony.

ADVERTISEMENT

The wedding actually took place on September 12, 2026, at Sykes’ summer house on Canadaigua Lake. It certainly held a special meaning for the Sykes family since the lake house had been in their family for more than six decades. But it also added beautiful scenery to one of the most unforgettable evenings for Zamet.

After the lakeside ceremony concluded, the guests spent about ten minutes travelling to a farm for cocktail hour and reception. Of course, the celebrations overlooked the lake.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It felt surreal,” Zamet said about the ceremony. “Everything around us seemed to disappear, especially on the lake, and for those few minutes, it was just the two of us. There was a calmness to it that I didn’t expect. I felt completely present, incredibly happy, and very aware of how special that moment was.”

Their love story began in 2024, when they had to co-parent their friends’ dog. But in November 2025, Sykes proposed and caught Zamet off balance. Needless to say, things moved on, and the proposal evolved into an engagement party. And in September 2026, the couple finally tied the knot.

ADVERTISEMENT

Soon after Zamet shared the visuals of her wedding on social media, the NFL world went into a frenzy. Patrick Mahomes’ significant other, Brittany Mahomes, simply expressed “Ahhhhh” along with three heart-eyes emojis.

Of course, Brittany had to step forward because Zamet has been helping her with styling for quite some time. Back in the 2024 season, they worked together to curate an outfit for Brittany to support the Kansas City Chiefs’ star quarterback ahead of the Super Bowl. “Onto Super Bowl fits 🫡,” Zamet captioned the post to share excitement as Brittany was cheering for Mahomes in the game against the Buffalo Bills in January 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Camille Kostek, Rob Gronkowski’s partner, deemed the bride “beauty and grace.” Claire Kittle, George Kittle’s wife, and Haley Cavinder, Jake Ferguson’s wife, further noted that Zamet looked “beautiful.”

The congratulations kept on pouring. “Congrats!! you look perf❤️,” Haley’s sister Hanna, now Trevor Keegan’s official girlfriend, wrote in the comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the celebrations weren’t limited to the NFL community. “So stunning congrats 🥹😭❤️,” WNBA star Cameron Brink wrote. “STUNNING! CONGRATULATIONS!!!” two-time Paralympics medalist Ali Truwit added in the comments.

The overwhelming flood of love from prominent NFL partners proves that Margot Zamet’s influence reaches far beyond her impeccable styling. After years of elevating game-day fashion, the beloved SI Swimsuit director finally enjoyed her own moment in the spotlight. And that garnered quite some reactions from her 15k followers on Instagram.