Messages Pour In From Chiefs Owner’s Daughter Gracie & Others as PGA Tour Golfer Announces Personal News

PGA Tour golfer Wyndham Clark has been in the spotlight this season for winning his second career U.S. Open title with a victory at Shinnecock Hills, along with winning the 2026 BMW Championship with a FedEx Cup Playoff victory at Bellerive Country Club. He also emerged as the champion of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson this season.

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But Clark’s latest social media post announced a personal milestone rather than another career accolade in the most adorable way possible by uploading a video of his engagement to his now-fiancée, model and influencer Emily Tanner, on his personal Instagram account.

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On November 15, Clark posted a video on Instagram showing him embracing Tanner as they stood looking down a scenic desert trail ahead, presumably on a hike. Clark knelt down on one knee just as Tanner turned around, asking her to marry him. The overjoyed couple then hugged and celebrated the moment, with Clark picking her up and spinning her.

“My forever 🥹💍,” he captioned the post.

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Clark, who is 32, and Tanner, 31, began dating in late January 2026, after first meeting through a mutual friend online and going on a date in San Diego. During an interview with Us Weekly, Clark revealed that he had already been interested in Tanner even before they had officially met. When the mutual friend offered to set him up with her, he was surprised but pleased to know that it was Tanner who he was going to meet.

The couple made their relationship public at the Masters Par 3 Contest in April 2026, after which the couple began appearing in each other’s social media posts regularly. Tanner also attended several of Clark’s tournaments. Although the announcement itself came as a surprise, Clark has been quite open about his proposal plans for months.

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The pro golfer accidentally revealed his intentions earlier in the year while speaking to the media about his offseason plans.

“I’m going to be in Cabo next week,” Clark said in August 2026. “That’s my happy place. So I’ll be down there having fun. Presidents Cup, I’m playing a tournament in Japan. Hopefully, get engaged and then going to South Africa for a tournament as well.”

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When he was asked about the engagement again in September after his Presidents Cup, he confirmed that the plans were still on, but regretted ruining the surprise with his “slip-up.” He also made it clear that the proposal itself wasn’t a surprise to Tanner either since they had gone ring-shopping together. But he intended to keep the ‘where’, ‘when’, and ‘how’ of the gesture under wraps till the final moment. And judging from Tanner’s reaction in the video, he succeeded.

Clark did not reveal any timeline for when they would be having their wedding, simply saying cheekily that he hoped she would say yes. So for now, the couple is happy to share the joyous occasion with the world. And judging by the reactions, people were more than happy to participate in the celebration.

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Clark’s scenic outdoor proposal follows a similar trend among PGA Tour stars sharing big personal moments on social media. In October 2025, fellow Tour winner Sahith Theegala announced his engagement to longtime partner Julianna “Juju” Chan with a dramatic oceanfront photo shoot in Hawaii, drawing a wave of congratulatory messages from players across the golf world.

Well wishes began pouring in soon after Clark made the announcement, with friends and family congratulating the couple on their engagement. Various players, media personalities, and fans also flooded the post’s comments section, gushing at the heartwarming news. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce also liked the post, showing his support for the wonderful news.

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“YAY!! Congratulations!! 🎉” Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt’s daughter, Gracie Hunt, wrote.

“Another major for Dub! Congratulations, my friend,” The Bachelor host Chris Harrison posted.

“I am so happy!!!!!!!!!! Love you Em ❤️,” ESPN sports broadcaster and reporter Taylor McGregor commented.

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“Let’s go. Good stuff @wyndhamclark,” PGA Tour Coach David Woods wrote.

“Let’s gooooo!!! Congrats fam 💙,” pro golfer Taylor Moore posted.