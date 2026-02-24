Miami Dolphins Announce Front Office News After Confirming Additions to Jeff Hafley’s Coaching Staff

Essentials Inside The Story Miami Dolphins continue their front-office reset

The arrival of new GM signals a philosophical shift

Jeff Hafley is shaping his staff

The Miami Dolphins‘ front office overhaul is kicking into high gear with the addition of a former AFC general manager. This January, the Phins already hired Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley as their next head coach. Since then, they have steadily built around him. Now, they have brought in another key voice to support both Hafley and the new leadership structure.

“The #Dolphins have hired former #Titans GM Jon Robinson as their new Senior Personnel Executive, per me and @TomPelissero,” NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport wrote on X on Monday. “A key voice for GM Jon-Eric Sullivan, as Miami beefs up its front office.”

Earlier this offseason, the Miami Dolphins hired former Packers vice president of player personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan as their new general manager. Now, Robinson joins him in a senior advisory role.

Robinson previously ran the Tennessee Titans’ front office from 2016 until late in the 2022 season. He was dismissed shortly after a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, a game in which Eagles receiver/ex-Titan A.J. Brown torched his former club for eight catches, 119 yards, and two touchdowns.

Robinson brings seven seasons of experience as the Titans’ top decision-maker. During his tenure, he helped assemble a roster that reached four consecutive playoff appearances and advanced to an AFC Championship Game. Therefore, this hire signals a clear philosophical shift for Miami after a rocky 2025 campaign that ended at 7-10. The Dolphins also missed the playoffs for the second straight year.

Before that collapse, longtime general manager Chris Grier was dismissed in October, and then head coach Mike McDaniel was let go in January. This offseason, the quarterback situation remains the central issue, with decisions looming on Tua Tagovailoa and the future of Quinn Ewers.

Because of that, the ownership then handed the keys to Sullivan and Hafley for a full reset. And Miami continues to reshape its power structure while confirming additions to Hafley’s staff.

Jeff Hafley’s Dolphins added a coach from the college ranks

A few days ago, CBS Sports reporter Matt Zenitz revealed that Jeff Hafley’s Dolphins added another piece to their coaching staff. This time, the move brings C.J. Conrad over from Kent State University as an offensive assistant. As a result, the Dolphins continue to dip into the college ranks while building out Hafley’s first staff in South Beach.

Before this opportunity, Conrad built his path the hard way. He played tight end at Kentucky and later spent two seasons on the New York Giants practice squad, though he never appeared in a regular-season game. After that, he turned to coaching and worked the past two seasons at Kent State as tight ends coach and later special teams coordinator.

Kent State head coach Mark Carney elevated Conrad’s role in 2025, giving him special teams coordinator duties in addition to coaching tight ends. That season, the Golden Flashes improved from 0-12 to 5-7. More importantly, the special teams unit produced three return touchdowns, including two kickoff scores by Da’Realyst Clark and a punt return by Wayne Harris. At tight end, Terik Mulder recorded 19 catches for 198 yards and four touchdowns, tying for second on the team in scoring receptions.

Because of that impact, Conrad earned recognition as one of 63 nominees for the Broyles Award, which honors the top assistant coach in college football. Indiana defensive coordinator Bryant Haines ultimately won the 2025 award. Still, Conrad now joins Leander Wallace as the second offensive assistant on Hafley’s Dolphins staff, as the team continues shaping its identity in South Beach.

There are no obvious ties between Conrad and Hafley or others on the staff. However, that does not mean the fit will not work. If this group can build chemistry quickly, then the Dolphins might finally give the fans in South Beach something better than last season’s 7-10 finish.