Miami Dolphins Make Final Decision on Tua Tagovailoa’s Future After GM Gives Up on QB

The Miami Dolphins are currently building a championship-winning strategy with their new head coach, Jeff Hafley. While it already seemed like the ownership is dedicated to making notable changes within the team, the entry of their new general manager, Jon-Eric Sullivan, has made things pretty clear. With two strong pillars already replaced, it seems like they are also planning to replace QB Tua Tagovailoa, and an insider believes he has already played his last down with the team.

“There’s a feeling around the league that has persisted that Tua Tagovailoa has played his last down in Miami,” Adam Schefter said. “The only question now is how and when the team moves on for him. Whether the Dolphins want to swallow one $99 million dead cap, hitting one whole fell swoop, or whether they want to spread it out over two years. And that’s a decision that the two former Packers employees will have to come to.”

Tua Tagovailoa signed a four-year contract extension with the Miami Dolphins, worth $212.4 million, effective in 2024. The deal includes $167.2 million in guaranteed money. This showed the team management’s firm belief in the quarterback, which eventually appeared to have faded after the notable changes. While the dynamics appear to be changing with both Jeff Hafley and Sullivan planning to cut ties with him, this could probably leave them with a hefty dead cap.

Releasing Tua Tagovailoa in 2026 would be very costly for the Dolphins. The decision, if made before June 1, would result in a substantial dead cap hit of approximately $99.2 million. A post-June 1 release would spread the cost over two years, with $67.4 million in 2026 and $31.8 million in 2027.

