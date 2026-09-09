Micah Parsons Announces New Career Move As Packers DE Misses Out on Captaincy Amid Injury Rehab

Green Bay Packers edge rusher Micah Parsons, left off the team’s 2026 captains list Monday while still working through his ACL rehab, took to Instagram days later with news that had nothing to do with football, but maybe just as important as an on-field development.

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“I am proud to announce that I am joining @rejuvstem as an investor, board member, and brand ambassador. This partnership goes beyond performance. We aim to help more people take a proactive approach to their health. The future of wellness is just getting started,” Parsons posted on Instagram.

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RejuvStem focuses on regenerative medicine and recovery treatments, along with programs built around cellular optimization and long-term athletic performance. So the partnership fits naturally with where Parsons is at in his own recovery journey right now.

It also adds to a business portfolio that already includes a multi-year deal with Adidas covering apparel, footwear, and marketing campaigns.

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The Packers acquired the 27-year-old Parsons from the Dallas Cowboys just before the 2025 season, then handed him a four-year, $188 million extension almost right away. He wasted no time proving why.

In 2025, Parsons racked up 12.5 sacks, 41 tackles, and two forced fumbles across 14 games, marking his fifth straight season with 12 or more sacks and earning his third career first-team All-Pro selection.

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As for now, he remains on the Reserve/PUP list while working his way back from the ACL tear that ended his 2025 season in mid-December. That means he’ll miss at least the first four games.

The earliest realistic return would be October 18 against his former team, the Cowboys, at Lambeau, which Parsons mentioned should be “very realistic.” However, he couldn’t put a firm date on his return.

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While Parsons still grinds through rehab from last season’s torn ACL and surgery, on Monday, he got a bit of unwelcome news when Green Bay named its captains and his name wasn’t on the list.

The captains named include Quarterback Jordan Love and tight end Tucker Kraft to lead the offense again, safety Xavier McKinney and linebacker Zaire Franklin to lead the defense, and linebacker Isaiah McDuffie rounds things out on special teams. Parsons, arguably the most talented player on the roster, is sitting this one out.

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He didn’t seem too shaken by it, though. Micah Parsons reshared the team’s announcement on his Instagram Stories, showing support for the new leadership group rather than any hard feelings. Matt Schneidman of The Athletic summed it up well on X.

“Not sure why he’s not a captain, but he doesn’t seem bothered,” Schneidman wrote.

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It’s worth noting the captains list actually is a mix of returning voices with a fresh face. Love, Kraft, McKinney and McDuffie all held the role last season, while Franklin is new to the group after spending six straight years as a captain in Indianapolis.

The roster also looks different because Josh Jacobs is currently on the commissioner’s exempt list, and both Rashan Gary and Quay Walker have moved on from the team. Green Bay had seven captains in 2025, so this year’s group is smaller.

Green Bay opens its season Sunday against Minnesota, and the Packers will have to figure out how to get through the early schedule without their best defensive player.

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Micah Parsons will be watching from the sidelines for now, but between his rehab timeline and his growing list of ventures, he’s clearly finding ways to stay busy.