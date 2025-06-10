Micah Parsons’ Attendance + Trevon Diggs Injury: 5 Biggest Questions Ahead of Cowboys’ Mandatory Minicamp

September is rolling around faster than ever. With just 3 months on the horizon, all eyes are on the franchises to kick things into high gear. And with the mandatory minicamp just days away, there’s the spice of urgency. But what does it mean for the Cowboys heading to the minicamp? There are some storylines in Dallas that simply cannot be ignored.

Micah Parsons – all systems go?

With contract talks going strong, the biggest question for Dallas was whether DE Micah Parsons would attend the minicamp. Well, the player has shared some good news in that regard. In a recent X post, he had shared, “I will be there! I haven’t missed a mini camp in 4 years! – Even though the contract is not done, I have teammates and a playbook! I’m preparing as if I will be on the field the first week of camp!” The “as if” certainly adds a layer of a holdout. But Parsons has left the decision in Jerry Jones’ capable hands. Parsons has also doubled down on his intentions with “I’m ready to win a Super Bowl.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Is the second roster move coming?

Before the drafts, Jerry Jones had promised two major moves. One of those moves was snatching George Pickens away from the Steelers. But there’s still one more chess move left from the brilliant mind of Jerry Jones. And the need of the hour might just be a cornerback. Both Trevon Diggs and Shavon Revel are on the road to recovery. While there’s not any immediate urgency from the front office, the Cowboys certainly have been dropping headlines since the offseason began. With the fresh free agent away from the Packers, will the Cowboys look to add Jaire Alexander to their depth chart?

Trevon Diggs’ injury update

The biggest missing piece in the cornerback position in Dallas is Trevon Diggs. He’s recovering from a knee injury that ended his game early last season. HC Brian Schottenheimer had recently shared that he’s not that worried about his injury. “It’s going good. – No timeline for his return, but he had to come back a couple weeks ago to get checked out by the doc. All signs are positive.” Diggs will certainly not be on the field during the minicamp. But there is a possibility of him working out with Britt Brown, the athletic trainer and director of rehab for the Cowboys.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Shaking up the offensive line?

The Cowboys have been shuffling names across the line throughout the OTAs. The goal? Find the five that fit like puzzle pieces together. If everything stays in order (without injuries getting in the way), the week 1 offensive lineup could look something like this: Tyler Guyton, Tyler Smith, Cooper Beebe, Tyler Booker, and Terence Steele. But the depth is strong if something goes south. Brock Hoffman, T.J. Bass, Rob Jones, and Saahdiq Charles have all proven their ability to slide around and cover ground. The minicamp will be the deciding factor for the staff trying to figure out who the centerpiece of this arrangement.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

DaRon Bland: Slot or outside?

Injuries haven’t been kind to the Cowboys for some time. With the secondary all beaten up, it was up to DaRon Bland to take the bulk of snaps in the slots during the OTAs. Bland has already made it known he prefers the outside, but if the team’s needs call for it, he can also play the slot. If Bland does go outside, that will be a big vote of confidence from the coaches for the other guys. Israel Mukuamu, Juanyeh Thomas, or Kemon Hall could be taking the slots depending on how the minicamps go.

The pressure’s on for America’s team. Coaches will be taking notes, players will try to stand out. With the Cowboys facing off against last year’s Super Bowl Champs, the Eagles, on September 4th, it all rides on the minicamp days now. The mandatory minicamp will almost decide everything for the Dallas depth chart going into the new season. Who do you think will make the cuts?