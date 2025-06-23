Micah Parsons Catches Tom Brady in Bold Faced Lie After Cowboys LB Told to Join Rivals

Tom Brady has that effect on people. Even the NFL’s fiercest competitors turn into giddy fans when they’re near the GOAT. Micah Parsons, Dallas’ dominant pass-rusher, is no exception. The Cowboys star has been patiently waiting – both for Jerry Jones to open the checkbook and for one special souvenir from his football idol. At Fanatics Fest this weekend, Parsons finally got his shot.

Face-to-face with Brady, the usually relentless defender flashed a rare moment of fanboy excitement. The two shared laughs, exchanged playful jabs, and discussed that one item Parsons has been chasing longer than opposing QBs. For years, the Cowboys star rusher has terrorized QBs. But at Fanatics Fest, the Cowboys star found himself in unfamiliar territory – begging for an autograph. Not just any autograph. The holy grail of football memorabilia: a signed Tom Brady jersey. “Have we signed one for Micah and sent one his way? A jersey?” Brady asked his team, flashing that trademark charm.

What happened next was pure gold. Brady’s crew claimed they’d already sent Parsons multiple jerseys. The All-Pro linebacker wasn’t buying it. “No, you’re lying,” Parsons fired back, his voice mixing playful banter with genuine frustration. “I’ve never gotten a jersey. I wouldn’t lie to you.” The exchange turned into an impromptu courtroom drama. Brady’s team produced imaginary “receipts.” Parsons stood his ground like he was protecting a fourth-quarter lead. “I called you out last year about it,” Parsons said. “I just want a jersey, bro. Put it in my house.“

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NFL (@nfl) Expand Post

AD

Finally, Brady cracked. That famous smirk gave him away. “We on it?” he asked his team. A chorus of “yes” followed. Parsons had one final demand, “I’m going to open it and post that sh** like, ‘Finally, Tom Brady.’” The two shared a laugh and a hug. One jersey promise extracted. One GOAT gently exposed. Now the waiting game begins. Will Brady actually deliver? And more importantly, will Parsons’ unboxing video break the internet before Jerry Jones finally gives him that contract extension?

Just when Brady thought he was done with Parsons’ relentless pressure, another curveball came flying. The jersey negotiation was only half the story. Earlier at Fanatics Fest, someone planted a dangerous idea in the Cowboys star’s ear – one that would make Jerry Jones spit out his morning coffee.

NBA Star’s pitch to Micah Parsons

The energy at Fanatics Fest crackled like a primetime NFL showdown. Every corner held another A-lister – but for Micah Parsons, two meetings stood out. First, his long-awaited jersey showdown with Tom Brady. Then, an unexpected chat with basketball royalty: Kevin Durant, the newest face of the Washington Commanders‘ resurgence. Durant wasn’t just at Fanatics Fest to talk basketball. The NBA superstar, a diehard Commanders fan since his D.C. upbringing, dropped a bombshell during his chat with Kay Adams. “I think he will be a Commander at some point in his career,” Durant said of Micah Parsons, eyes twinkling with the confidence of a man who’s made big moves himself. “I would say two years from now.”

The timing wasn’t random. Parsons’ contract talks with Dallas have been simmering slower than a Texas summer. When Parsons himself popped into the conversation, he didn’t shoot it down. Instead, he zeroed in on the one factor that should terrify Cowboys brass: “Yo, I only rock with Dan Quinn,” he said, referencing the Commanders’ new head coach and his former Dallas coordinator. The chemistry between those two is no secret—Dan Quinn helped mold Parsons into the NFL’s most feared pass rusher.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now, with Durant openly campaigning (“In a perfect world, I would be a part of [the Commanders]” he’d told ESPN in 2022) and Parsons’ extension stalled, Jerry Jones might be staring at his worst nightmare. Every day the Cowboys drag their feet is another day Durant’s prediction gains steam. And if Jones thinks Parsons won’t follow Quinn to Washington—or that Durant won’t help recruit him—he hasn’t been paying attention. The jersey negotiation with Brady was fun, but this? This is business. The kind that could flip the NFC East on its head.

Durant’s track record speaks for itself: when he predicts a superstar’s next team, smart money says he’s already planting the seeds. Parsons played coy, but in today’s NFL, where players chase rings and relationships, Dallas’ window to lock him down might be closing faster than they think. One thing’s certain: if Parsons hits free agency in two years wearing burgundy and gold, everyone will remember Durant called it first.