Micah Parsons Is Already Planning Cowboys Exit With a Message to Dan Quinn

In Dallas, it’s essentially a business model to take too long to pay your stars. Before recognising Dak Prescott’s worth, they allowed him to drag his ankle on the turf. CeeDee Lamb’s patience was put to the strain until he lit up the salary cap and secondary. And now? Micah Parsons is now being pursued like a shaky stock: too excellent to sell but too costly to purchase just yet. The problem is, Micah isn’t crashing. He’s already on the move.

So it struck a bit too close to reality when Kevin Durant quipped that Parsons will be a Commander “two years from now.” Parsons responded with love for Dan Quinn—his former DC turned Washington HC—and not much else. “Yo, I only rock with Dan Quinn,” he said. “Exactly,” Durant clapped back.

This goes beyond just chit-chat. It’s leverage. Micah’s rookie contract, which has a nice $24 million cap hit, expires in 2025. But every day Dallas waits, the edge market rises. Maxx Crosby established the standard at $35.5 million annually. It was increased to $40M by Myles Garrett. T.J. Watt is set to raise it even further. If Watt hits $42M, Micah’s number will start there. But still, he showed up at the minicamp, without any holdup or drama.