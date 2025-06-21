Micah Parsons Issues Price Warning After Confirming Stance on Cowboys Contract

The Dallas Cowboys have mastered the art of delaying contracts. They first hesitated twice with Dak Prescott before he earned a record-breaking payout. Then, right before kickoff last August, they stalled on CeeDee Lamb, only for the wideout to leave with a $136 million bag. They are currently slow-playing Micah Parsons, who is likely their most dominant player, like an internet trend they’re hoping will fade before payday hits.

But it’s no secret that Parsons isn’t fading. He’s escalating. And the Cowboys? Like in 2008, they’re waiting for the market to crash once more. But this time, that tactic could cost them tens of millions of dollars and potentially a long-term defensive pillar.

But Micah Parsons isn’t a subtle person. So, it wasn’t a random outburst about a snack when he tweeted that a single chocolate-covered strawberry cost $4, along with a picture to support the claim. It was a metaphor. A sweet, expensive metaphor. He wrote, “What on earth has happened to the world? It’s unbelievable that a single chocolate-covered strawberry costs four dollars!“ The message? Costs increase. Wait long enough, and even strawberries will make your wallet sweat. That tweet was less about dessert and more about Dallas dessert-ing their senses. Because Parsons is calculating. He bluntly admitted, “It’s going to cost them more,” in an interview with Clarence Hill of DLLS Sports. And there are real examples to prove that.

Maxx Crosby’s $35.5 million annual contract set the edge rusher floor. Myles Garrett increased the annual cap to $40 million. As a receiver, Ja’Marr Chase even exceeded that, earning $40.25 million annually. And, T.J. Watt is currently attempting to outbid Garrett for a contract. Parsons? He’s next. And he knows exactly where he belongs: on top.

Micah’s rookie contract is still in effect. Under the fifth-year option, he will only have $24 million against the cap in 2025. That’s a great deal. But the second Dallas waits past the Watt deal? Boom. Micah inflates his price tag. Forget about $40 million annually. Parsons won’t accept anything less if Watt resets the market at $42 million. And Jerry Jones‘ delay strategy turns into a multimillion-dollar risk.

Yes, Myles Garrett’s resume is superior to Micah’s. It includes more Pro Bowls, sacks, and awards. Also, Dallas may attempt to utilise it to undercut Parsons into the $36–$38 million bracket. But that reasoning is flawed. Garrett is older. Micah’s prime is coming. And every delay increases his bargaining power. Still, many players go on a strike and don’t attend minicamps during contract negotiations. Parsons showed up, but not without a message.

Micah Parsons reported to camp, but made sure Jerry felt it

Micah Parsons was in minicamp. His physical was successful. He was doing drills. But don’t be misled. This isn’t a submission. He came with a declaration. He had the option to remain absent. But he decided to take the lead instead. “It’s not really like walking the walk. It’s just me…I’ve wanted to be a Cowboy,” Parsons said. He maintained contact with new head coach Brian Schottenheimer, FaceTiming coaches, and carrying his playbook even though he was missing voluntary OTAs.

To his credit, Schottenheimer has a broad perspective. “You’re handling everything the right way, bro. This thing is going to get worked out,” he told Parsons in a touching viral video. Schotty didn’t go for corporate jargon. It was authentic. And Parsons clearly heard it. Micah mentioned that friendship, when asked why he showed up. “If [Coach] asks for me to come in for the leadership aspect… that’s something I wanna do for my coach.” It has nothing to do with the contract. It was about his relationship with the coach. And the contract still hangs over everything.

So, Micah Parsons is doing everything “the right way” for the time being. He’s in the camp. He is a mentor. And embracing the idea. But in this league, devotion without compensation doesn’t last long, and Jerry Jones should know better than anybody. What happens if Micah signs before T.J. Watt resets the market? That $4 chocolate-covered strawberry won’t be the only thing that feels overpriced.