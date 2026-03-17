Micah Parsons, Lane Johnson & Others Pay Respect as Darius Slay Announces NFL Retirement

Essentials Inside The Story After 13 seasons in the NFL, veteran cornerback Darius Slay officially called it a career

The longtime defender walked away on his own terms after a decorated run

Best wishes came in from stars like Micah Parsons and Sauce Gardner

When the Pittsburgh Steelers waived cornerback Darius Slay in December 2025, the Philadelphia Eagles moved to bring him back. They had dealt with cornerback inconsistency all season, and Slay was an obvious call. The Buffalo Bills, holding a higher waiver priority, claimed him first. But he never reported to the Bills. With no way back to his old team, the 13-year veteran was left with a decision. And on Monday, March 16, Big Play Slay gave his answer.

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Darius Slay announced his retirement on Instagram, and the journey spanning Detroit to Pittsburgh came to an end.

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“Dear football, I wanna thank you for all you’ve done for me. I’ve been blessed to play the game I loved since I was 5yrs old for an amazing 13yrs at the highest level,” Slay wrote in his announcement. “Football was my peace, my joy, my everything.”

Slay’s message, posted as the caption to an Instagram reel highlighting his NFL career, went further.

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“This game put me in a position to help take care of my family and loved ones and I’m forever grateful,” Slay wrote. “It’s hard to say goodbye, but God has a new chapter for me and I’m ready to turn the page and start my new journey. To all my BigPlay fans, I will always appreciate the love and support y’all have given to me. I couldn’t have done it without you. Just A kid from Brunswick, GA with BIG dreams… ✊🏽.”

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Darius Slay (@bigplayslay24) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Choosing retirement instead of going somewhere he didn’t want to was a true Darius Slay move, too. Back in December 2021, Darius Slay appeared on the All Things Covered podcast, and told host Bryant McFadden exactly why he’d never play for the Dallas Cowboys.

“I heard Dallas had wanted to trade for me,” Slay said. “I said, ‘nah I ain’t going there.’ I wasn’t going to Dallas. I couldn’t stand them. They cheated us.”

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That grudge traced back to a 2014 NFC Wild Card game, where the officials first threw a pass interference flag on Cowboys linebacker Anthony Hitchens, and then picked it back up. The Detroit Lions lost 24-20. Slay was a starting cornerback for those Lions. Whether Dallas or Buffalo, he was never going anywhere he didn’t choose.

A second-round Lions pick out of Mississippi State in 2013, Slay played 187 career games across 13 seasons. He now ends his NFL career with 28 interceptions, 163 passes defended, and 655 tackles on the stat sheet. Beyond that, he’s got six Pro Bowls, a 2017 First-team All-Pro, and a Super Bowl ring (LIX).

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Slay’s retirement post moved fast. And what followed was a genuine roll call of opponents, peers, and former teammates in the comments.

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NFL peers and rivals react to Darius Slay’s retirement

Former Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons had been one of Slay’s longtime NFC East rivals. But when the retirement post dropped, Parsons didn’t let division history get in the way.

“We gonna miss you legend !! 👑🦁,” Parsons wrote.

Another NFC East rival, former Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, also weighed in. Playing the same position as Slay, Diggs’ words carried the standard Slay had set for other players.

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“The biggest!!!!” Diggs wrote.

Sauce Gardner, himself among the league’s elite corners, also spoke about what Slay meant to the league.

“ you jus don’t know how many people you gave hope to in detroit.. i’m one of em🤞🏾,” Gardner commented.

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Offensive tackle Lane Johnson shared a locker room with Slay through two Eagles Super Bowl runs. From a teammate who’d seen it all up close, just two words were enough.

“Congrats bro!,” Johnson shared.

Former Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell went with a “Big play slay!!” Corner Zech McPhearson, who played alongside Slay in Philly during his final seasons with the team, offered his own, “TBE!! Congrats my boy💪🏽🔥.”

But out of all the tributes, the one that hit differently came from Jennifer Slay, Darius’s wife.

“You had an amazing 13 years my love!!!! Put in the work, Sweat, tears all the above,” Jennifer wrote. “Extremely blessed! We are all super proud of all your accomplishments! We love you and can’t wait to see what the future holds for you!!! GREATNESS my love!!! G.O.A.T out✌🏽❤️.”

But that wasn’t enough. Jennifer, who’d seen every aspect of Slay’s NFL career, followed it up shortly later with another comment.

“Ngl this made me cry….😭,” she wrote.

From Brunswick, Georgia, to a Super Bowl ring, Big Play Slay always played on his own terms. And 13 seasons later, he went out the same way.