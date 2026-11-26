Green Bay Packers fans rejoice! Star edge rusher Micah Parsons is back from his ACL injury from last season. He’s set to make his debut against the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday before Thanksgiving. It’s a major boost to the Packers’ defense, which has been holding its own in the first 11 weeks without Parsons terrorizing the edge.

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With Parsons back, how does it actually affect this Packers defense? We’ll try to answer that question today, and decide if Parsons could boost Green Bay into the playoffs.

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What he did in 2025

Zuma November 23, 2025: Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons 1 walks off the field after the NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. /CSM Green Bay United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251123_zma_c04_309 Copyright: xDarrenxLeex

Parsons is coming off an All-Pro first-team season in his first year with the Packers. This comes even after tearing his ACL in Week 15, missing the last couple of games in the season. The Packers’ defense missed his presence toward the end of the season, and there’s no surprise why.

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In 2025, Parsons had 79 total pressures, 12.5 sacks, 28 run-stop tackles, and 51 quarterback hurries on 707 total snaps. He was a clear difference-maker for this defense, and the numbers show it. The Packers ranked fourth in the NFL in EPA per rush allowed before Week 15 in 2025. They also rushed for the league’s highest rate, blitzing 19.8 percent of the time. They didn’t have to turn up the heat at all. Parsons was that type of difference-maker to get into the backfield quickly.

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How Green Bay has been this season

Imago Green Bay Packers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tampa Bay, Florida, USA Tampa Bay, Florida, USA, October 4, 2026, Green Bay Packers player Xavier McKinney 29 at Raymond James Stadium. Copyright: xMartyxJean-Louisx

Things have changed for the Packers this year. Not only has the team been without Parsons, but they have a new defensive coordinator in Jonathan Gannon. Gannon has changed the philosophy of this Packers defense with Parsons out. Green Bay ranks 25th in the NFL in rushing four or blitzing 34 percent of the time. Gannon has raised the frequency of how often the Packers blitz – around 15 percent more than in 2025.

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It’s worked out for Green Bay so far in 2026. The Packers have 29 sacks this year and have the fifth-fastest time to pressure in the league at 2.45 seconds.

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The one aspect the Packers miss Parsons in the most is stopping the run. Green Bay is 27th in the league for rushing success rate allowed at 43 percent. Teams have been able to gash this unit on the ground game due to how often the Packers play nickel. Green Bay runs nickel around 70 percent of the time, which is 8th in the NFL. The reason? Well, because they have three talented safeties.

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Javon Bullard, Evan Williams, and Xavier McKinney have all done a great job in creating confusing looks for opposing offenses. With their variety, Gannon has been able to show a mugged-up look at the line of scrimmage.

With the added usage of the safeties, Williams and McKinney are in All-Pro conversations for the 2026 season due to their stellar play. The question is whether this will continue when Parsons takes the field on Wednesday.

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What changes with his return

Icon Sportswire CHICAGO, IL – SEPTEMBER 10: Green Bay Packers linebacker Lukas Van Ness 90 warms up prior to a regular season game between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears on September, 10, 2023, at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA SEP 10 Packers at Bears EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon230910107

To be quite frank, not much. It’s clear the identity Gannon wants on defense is a heavy nickel team. With Parsons back on the field, it’ll be easier to have three safeties on the field due to how dominant he can be.

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Expect to see a lot of the same looks with this Green Bay defense in terms of how they line up. They’ll still run a lot of two-high looks with zones behind it and rotate safeties post-snap. On the line of scrimmage, we may still see some complicated blitz looks, but expect the Packers to lay off on the blitzes. Having Parsons allows them to get natural pressure because he’s so dominant on the edge. That presence will also allow edge rushers like Lukas Van Ness, Dani Dennis-Sutton, and Barryn Sorell to get one-on-one opportunities that they weren’t getting before.

So, the Packers will have the ability to operate from multiple fronts and three safeties. The formula has worked so far this season, and the Packers’ pass rush is in the top half of the league. Add Parsons in the mix, and you can get creative with stunts as well as defend the run more effectively out of nickel. This move helps the Packers tremendously as they push for the playoffs.

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So, like the previous season, Parsons may transform the Packers’ defense with his ability to pressure opposing quarterbacks and disrupt offensive plays.