Micah Parsons Sends Strong Warning to Jerry Jones on Cowboys Contract Amid TJ Watt’s Steelers Demand

Contract extensions are the talk of the town in the NFL right now. From Trey Hendrickson to TJ Watt, holdouts and uncertainties are throwing the franchise plans out of balance. And in the middle of it all, there’s one more name that’s staying firm behind the need for a new contract. The Dallas Cowboys DE Micah Parsons.
With the payout markets going up every single day, the players are landing bigger and bigger contracts. And as per recent reports, Micah Parsons has seen the deal that the Steelers are planning to give TJ Watt. And the number on that deal is much bigger than what Parsons has been negotiating with Jerry Jones for himself. The result? Parsons wants a bigger deal for himself now.
Per @clarencehilljr in the article:
“According to Parsons, the deal that [TJ] Watt is seeking is more than what he and Jones talked about. And he said he is seen the number.
Therefore, his deal is going to go up, which means the #Cowboys are going to be paying more.” https://t.co/VaA3r9Hrwh pic.twitter.com/SbCp2p5xLm
— Brandon Loree (@Brandoniswrite) June 13, 2025
Stay tuned, this story is developing.
Is Micah Parsons justified in demanding more, or is he overestimating his worth compared to TJ Watt?