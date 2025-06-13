Micah Parsons Teases Huge Update in Cryptic Message After Showing Commitment at Cowboys Minicamp

Game by game in the last 4 seasons, Micah Parsons has piled up 52.5 sacks, which places him sixth, per CBS, all-time among players in their first four campaigns. A defensive wrecking ball, he’s the only player ever with 12+ sacks in each of his first four seasons. On the field, Parsons is elite. Off the field, he never shies away from speaking his mind, be it any situation. He openly called out the Cowboys owner Jerry Jones for going slow in the free agency. But this time, the issue is big? His contract extension is still pending.

Turning heads with his approach to the situation, he posted photos from the practice in Frisco with the Cowboys’ owner. The caption was also befitting, “God’s timing is perfect even when it feels delayed.🦁🙏🏾👑 #lionsalwayshungry #year5” It all comes on the backdrop of his commitment to his team.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Micah Parsons (@_micahparsons11) Expand Post

AD

Micah Parsons would have signed an extension a long time back, but there are 2 major issues. First is the rising contracts. The Cowboys player is looking to surpass the Browns DE Myles Garrett, who signed a 4-year $160 million deal. That translates to a $40 million AAV. Jones might have signed the deal, but the personal dilemma also factors in.

The owner is known to negotiate the deals with the players personally. He is not a big fan of involving the agents. In this scenario, Parons’ agent, David Mulugheta, is the main in charge. But Jones wants to have a straight talk with the defensive stalwart instead of going around his agent. By the looks of it and the lengthy discussion they had during the minicamp, something might be on the table pretty soon.

It was a delightful day for the fans when he turned up for the minicamp. They were waiting.

Micah Parsons shines at Minicamp

Micah Parsons just closed out Cowboys minicamp like a man who knows exactly what’s at stake and exactly who holds the pen. On Tuesday he skipped drills to jaw with Jerry Jones under the Texas sun, went half‑speed in individual work Wednesday, then punched the clock as a full walkthrough participant on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

While it reveals more about his commitment to his teammates, it also brings the defensive captain in charge. He wasn’t shadowing on the sideline; he was locked in, working technique, getting reps in the trenches. But when it came time for full team drills? He respectfully sat those out. A strategic half-measure.

On Thursday, he was fully involved in the walkthrough. Micah Parsons made it clear, verbally and physically, that he’s not holding out on this team. He finished minicamp the way he entered it, leading from the front, but on his terms. During the minicamp, the defensive player and the owner had a lengthy discussion. But he also participated in the walkthrough. It also made it clear that he wants to stay with the team. But when will the financial matters get sorted? That is the biggest question in Dallas.