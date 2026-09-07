Michael Irvin Promises All-Pro Status to Cowboys UDFA After Rookie Makes 53-Man Roster

One of the biggest achievements for an NFL player is being named to the All-Pro team, and the Dallas Cowboys Hall of Famer Michael Irvin knows all about it. But the former first-team All-Pro now wants an undrafted free agent to follow in his footsteps. The Cowboys signed Camden Brown as an UDFA on May 1 and have now selected him to their 53-man roster.

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Brown played throughout the preseason, and after watching his game tape during a practice session with the team, Irvin saw the potential he possesses. The three-time Super Bowl champion immediately showed his willingness to go all the way to help Brown develop.

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“A lot of it is just mental. A lot of it is, dude,” Irvin said to Brown, according to The White House Pod. “And it’s seeing it. We gonna see it; I’m gonna show it to you. I got 100 years of studying. I’m gonna give it all to you, bro. My Raider brother, we finna get y’all pro in no time. I promise that.”

Irvin may have seen in him what the Cowboys players saw: a will to keep going. And that could be seen throughout his career as well. Though he had a decent senior season with the St. Thomas Aquinas High School Varsity Football team, logging 27 receptions for 531 yards and eight touchdowns. Even scouting director Andrew Ivins praised him for elevating “over defenders in order to make a grab” and adjusting well when the ball is in the air, things would change for him as he went into college.

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Brown was part of the Auburn Tigers, where he played three years in the Southeastern Conference, playing 37 games and recording only 26 catches for 289 yards, along with three touchdowns.

After three disappointing seasons with the Tigers, he was transferred to the Georgia Southern Eagles, where he had the best season of his college career, racking up 65 catches for a staggering 1,079 yards and leading the league with 14 touchdowns last year. He earned the All-Sun Belt Conference First Team honors and became the 2025 Sun Belt Conference Newcomer of the Year as well.

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Though he went undrafted, the Cowboys were quick to sign him, and he didn’t disappoint either, keeping last year’s momentum and recording three passes for 62 yards, including two brilliant touchdowns, against the defending champions Seattle Seahawks in the preseason opener. One of the TDs became a highlight reel, where he caught the ball with a one-handed grab on a goal-line fade. He also recorded four catches for 77 yards against the Arizona Cardinals in the preseason’s second game.

After seeing his impressive performances, many of his teammates, including quarterbacks Sam Howell and Joe Milton, said they “love throwing to him.” He was then selected to the 53-man roster as well and felt like “it’s a dream come true.”

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But what gives Brown this “never give up” attitude? Brown credits his mentality to his sister, who was diagnosed with kidney failure as an infant and was told by the doctors that she wouldn’t survive. However, she showed courage and battled the disease until she passed away at 17.

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer, on the other hand, had a few words after he was selected. While he praised him, saying he “works like crazy” and is a “terrific young man,” he has already chosen a path for him for now: a spot on special teams, as he wants him to further improve his skill set.

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It is a good place to start for him, considering the already stacked position, with five-time Pro Bowl CeeDee Lamb and Pro Bowler George Pickens being the starters, along with first-team All-Pro KaVontae Turpin also being part of the team, including decent backups like Ryan Flournoy.

It will be interesting to watch Brown grow under Irvin’s watch and the Cowboys’ development system, as he has shown that spark in him during the preseason. The Cowboys will play their first game on September 13 at MetLife Stadium against the New York Giants.